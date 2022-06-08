"I know my side chicks will leave me but it's no problem" - Arsenal star explains why he decided to convert to Islam

Arsenal’s Thomas Partey hilariously confirmed in an interview that he has converted to Islam.

Thomas Partey is currently back home in Ghana after finishing the season with Arsenal. The Gunners notably failed to qualify for the Champions League next season and the midfielder himself had an injury-riddled campaign. Partey scored just twice in 26 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions and will be determined to play more next season.

He was initially photographed with an Imam by journalist Chris Wheatley back in March, which led to rumors about the conversion. Speaking to noted Ghanaian journalist Nana Aba Anamoah, Partey confirmed that he had converted to Islam to be with a woman he loves.

The midfielder also joked about disappointing his “side chicks” during the interview:

"I grew up with Muslims so, at the end of the day, it's the same thing. I have a girl I love. I know my side chicks will leave me but it's no problem.”

Arsenal star Thomas Partey changes his name to Yakubu after converting to Islam

Thomas Partey has, thus, become the latest footballer to convert to Islam and haschanged his name to Yakubu. The former Atletico midfielder talked about his Islamicname and it will be interesting to see whether he ends up changing the name printed on his jersey as well.

Regardless, the 28-year old appears to be in a serious relationship and confirmed that he had converted in order to be with a woman. While his personal life seems to be on the right track, Partey will be determined to help the Gunners achieve their targets for next season on the field.

Arsenal fans will not be too optimistic about winning major trophies but know that their team is on the right path. Further signings, especially in midfield and attack, are expected in the summer which should help the team as well.

Mikel Arteta and his team will be disappointed to not be in the UCL next season but will be hopeful of competing for trophies in the new campaign. Needless to say, Thomas Partey is expected to play a big role.

