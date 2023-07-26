“I know him personally” – Mikel Arteta explains what he told Lisandro Martinez after Arsenal vs Manchester United friendly

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on his conversation with Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez after the sides met in pre-season in the US. The Spaniard confirmed that the talk was in a friendly one and he took the opportunity to wish him well ahead of the new season.

Speaking in a press conference, Arteta said:

"I was just happy to see him," said Arteta. "I know him personally. I was happy to see him back after the injury and that's it.

"Football is about the people that we know. We wished each other good luck for the season, and that's it. It was a good and competitive game for us."

This comes after Arsenal fans expressed their fury when Martinez made a dangerous tackle on talismanic attacker Bukayo Saka. Gunners supporters expressed their frustration with the Argentine defender for committing a harsh challenge during a routine pre-season affair.

Manchester United ended up winning the game 2-0, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho. Martinez played in central defense alongside Raphael Varane in what was his third pre-season outing. The 25-year-old has made a solid comeback after suffering a season-ending injury in April.

The Red Devils will continue their tour of the States with games against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, before beginning their Premier League campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will play Barcelona and AS Monaco before facing Manchester City in the Community Shield. They begin their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea leading race for Ajax star with Arsenal and Manchester United interested

Kudus has emerged as a target for multiple Premier League sides.

Ajax star Mohammed Kudus is discussing personal terms with Chelsea over a possible move. According to 90min, the Blues are leading the race for the versatile Ghanaian, with Arsenal and Manchester United also interested.

Kudus is in the last two years of his contract with the Eredivisie giants. He was previously on the radar of Brighton & Hove Albion but is said to be seeking a move to a higher-profile club, according to the report.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag worked with the 22-year-old at Ajax as a central midfielder but the player has transitioned to a more attacking role this season, bagging 18 goals in 42 appearances.

Arsenal are also interested in the Ghanaian, as the Gunners continue to invest this window. They have already completed big-money deals for West Ham United's Declan Rice and Chelsea's Kai Havertz.