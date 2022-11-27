"I don't know why they talk so much" - Argentina captain Lionel Messi breaks silence on ankle injury after vital 2022 FIFA World Cup win against Mexico

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has dismissed concerns about an ankle injury after his team's 2-0 Group C win over Mexico at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday (26 November).

La Albiceleste registered their first win in the 22nd edition of the famed tournament with an effective performance at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Messi, 35, netted his eighth FIFA World Cup goal with a fine left-footed shot from outside the box in the 64th minute. Afterwards, he helped his side seal the win with an assist to Enzo Fernandez, who curled home a fine effort of his own in the 87th minute of the contest.

Earlier this week, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner suffered a minor knock in the final minutes of Argentina's dispiriting 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia. However, he has brushed off speculations regarding his limited participation in the quadrennial tournament in the Middle East.

During a post-match interaction with COPE (via Metro), Messi shared his thoughts on his ankle issue and dispelled lingering fears. He said:

"I don't know why they talk so much about my injury. They talk about my ankle and the truth is I don't have anything, I had nothing all week. In the last minute of the first game [of the 2022 FIFA World Cup], I twisted my ankle, but afterwards I trained normally. I trained normally, as well as the group, I never trained alone."

Messi, who is currently appearing in his fifth FIFA World Cup, bagged the Man of the Match award with a stellar performance against Mexico. He registered two shots, completed 36 passes, created one chance, completed two dribbles, won nine duels and made three recoveries.

Argentina are set to end their 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage against Poland at the Stadium 974 in Doha on Wednesday (30 November).

Lionel Messi comments on Argentina's crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup win over Mexico

Speaking at the end of the contest, Argentina captain Lionel Messi claimed that his team were shell-shocked after their initial defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He said:

"We lived with discomfort given the defeat in the opening match [of Group C against Saudi Arabia] was something we didn't expect. The days felt very long and we were eager to have the chance to turn it around. We knew it was a critical game."

He added:

"Luckily, we had the option to win and it was a weight off our shoulders, a reason for joy and peace of mind because it is all down to us again. I tell people the same thing, that they continue to believe. Today we did what we had to do. We had no other choice. We had to win so that we depended only on ourselves."

Argentina are currently second in Group C with three points from two games, one point behind leaders Poland. Saudi Arabia are in third position with three points, while Mexico are bottom with one point.

