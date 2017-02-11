I-League 2017: Kolkata Derby, An East Bengal fan's story

East Bengal is a feeling !

When the iconic clubs of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan meet on February 12, 2017 at the Kanchenjunga stadium in Siliguri, a 91-year old rivalry is set to be reignited in the foothills of the Himalayas.

What began on May 28, 1925 as a contest in the First Division of the Calcutta League has now transcended almost a century to be dubbed as one of the fiercest rivalries in world football. But to the average East Bengal fan, this match is still about winning the debate in the local tea stall with the rival fans or enjoying a scrumptious hilsa dish to celebrate the victory.

Historical significance

Owing its roots to an indirect schism dating back to 1920, East Bengal was born in the Calcutta football scene. That year, Jora Bagan club faced off against Mohun Bagan but the former’s star player Sailesh Bosh remained absent from the field. That upset the then Jora Bagan club vice-president Suresh Chandra Chaudhuri.

The industrialist’s disdain led him to form a new club which was christened as East Bengal. Since Chaudhuri and the other co-founders hailed from the eastern part of Bengal (now Bangladesh), the club’s fan base was dominated mostly by the immigrant supporters.

From then, the rival clubs have been earmarked by two differing socio-political factions of fans. But currently, the scenario has changed, with both the clubs enjoying a lion’s share of the global Bengali population.

“Baba, East Bengal mane ki?” (Dad, what is East Bengal?)

If a kid asks this to his Red and Yellow clad father, the reply will be- “East Bengal ekta onubhuti”- East Bengal is a feeling.

It is a feeling which resonates in the hearts of millions of Red and Gold fans when they gear up for this annual extravaganza, that is, the Kolkata derby. From coining slogans to composing songs, the creative Bengali gets his pen up and running to win the battle outside the field.

With a derby match in town, the entire state of West Bengal stands divided on that particular day. The ‘amra’ (us) versus ‘ora’ (them) battle discerns the staunchest of the rival fans explicitly. The passion runs high and the ‘12th man’ is found in the stadium donning their jerseys, flags and the Red and Gold torch.

Food and football

For the average Bengali, football is perhaps the only extrinsic motivation that will see him sacrifice his afternoon sleep to catch his favourite team in action. And if the tide turns his way, celebrations galore, with lip smacking delicacies ruling the kitchen.

When East Bengal snatches a derby win, the price of the hilsa soars northwards. The species of fish has associated itself with the fans from the other side of Bengal. Consequently, be it a match winner from either Willis Plaza or Wedson Anselme, come Sunday, this culinary delight will make its presence felt in the Red and Golds’ army.

A dash of nostalgia

If we look a the head to head record, East Bengal stands ahead of Mohun Bagan with 127 wins in as many as 345 encounters. Mohun Bagan have been creeping up the wins in recent days as they stand with 114 wins and 113 matches have ended in draws.

The highest margin of defeat had been inflicted by East Bengal on their rivals in the IFA Shield final, with a scoreline of 5-0. That was a night of ignominy for the Bagan players and fans as they spent the night in the fringes of the city to protect themselves from the banter.

The passion used to run high and that has led to some unpleasant memories as well. August 16, 1980 marks the darkest day for Indian football as 16 fans died in a stampede at the Eden Gardens. The referee sent off Dilip Palit and Bidesh Basu, thereby causing a mass uproar in the stands, leading to the disaster.

On a happier note, a landmark was achieved on July 13, 1997 when the Salt Lake stadium was thronged by a massive contingent of approximately 1.5 lakh fans to witness the derby. Bhaichung Bhutia stood out with a hattrick as East Bengal romped home with a 4-1 win. Najimul Haque scored the other and Chima Okorie got one back for the Mariners.

It will be a familiar tale this Sunday

The venue might have changed owing to the current conundrum of hosting the FIFA under-17 World Cup but the spirits are running high. The passion has overflown on the social media pages and the songs and slogans have started to rule the internet. The tickets have been sold out and the demand is shooting through the roof.

On the D-Day, the streets will be filled as fans make a dash to occupy the best possible seats in the stadium. Back in Kolkata, television and radio sets will have their volume turned up in numerous Bengali households to cheer for their favourite teams.

There will be a litany of familiar stories as various generations will blend in to celebrate the occasion. As it is said, football is never just a game but something more. Emotions, feelings and a whole lot of nerves comprise the quintessential Kolkata derby.

For an East Bengal fan, it is a victory over the rival team that will make his day. But with a plethora of superstars ruling both the sides, one can hope for an exhilarating 90 minutes of breathtaking football at Siliguri.

With hope in heart and belief in eyes, an ardent Red and Gold fan signs off- “Macher Raja ilish r khelate football sei khelate sera dol amr East Bengal!”

(Hilsa is the king of fishes and football is the king of all sports and East Bengal is the best team in the same)