I-League 2017: Team of the Week, Gameweek 7

The two Kolkata sides set the pace at the top while the defending champions slip up yet again.

@VIceman10 by Virendra Karunakar Top 5 / Top 10 08 Feb 2017, 00:10 IST

Kaith was solid as a rock for Shillong(All images: I-League)

Kolkata's big two both registered wins, building momentum ahead of their mammoth clash against each other in the next round. Mohun Bagan beat Aizawl FC at home in a five-goal thriller while East Bengal had a relatively easier outing against new boys Chennai City FC.

Defending champions Bengaluru FC returned to action after duty away at the AFC Champions League qualifiers, but were forced to settle for a point against a resolute DSK Shivajians side.

Elsewhere, Minerva Punjab picked up their first win of the campaign by beating Mumbai FC at home and Shillong Lajong continued to prove that their home ground is a fortress. As we wrap up round seven of the 2017 I-League, here's our pick for the Team of the Week.

(Playing in a 3-4-3 formation)

GK: Vishal Kaith (Shillong Lajong)

Shillong's forward, Asier Dipanda Dicka, may have grabbed the all-important goal in their latest home win, a 1-0 victory over Churchill Brothers, yet their most significant contributor sat right at the back. With the match being a tight affair, Kaith was called on to make two very important saves for his side that eventually ensured the three points.

The first, a superb save off Ansumana Kromah when the Churchill striker found himself one-on-one with Kaith in the first half, and the second, a firm hand to deny an Adil Khan header that was going towards goal in the second half.