I-League 2018-19: Aizawl FC vs NEROCA FC | Match Preview, Venue, Date, Start Time & Where to Watch Details

Aizawl FC

The second North-Eastern derby is here. After Shillong Lajong hosted Aizawl FC, now it’s time for the Mizoram-club to welcome their neighbours NEROCA FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday.

Both the clubs have played two matches and ended up with the same fates. NEROCA, on their first match at home, lost to East Bengal before drawing with Gokulam Kerala in their next match. Aizawl lost their first match against Shillong Lajong and put up an inspiring draw against Mohun Bagan. This will be the first home match for Aizawl this season. Both the teams have a single point from their opening two matches but NEROCA sit last on the table due to inferior goal difference.

Both the coaches will be facing their former clubs for the first time. Gift Raikhan, who coached the Manipur-based club in their debut season finished a creditable second position last time. After shifting his allegiance, the onus is on Raikhan to get the first win for Aizawl.

NEROCA manager Manuel Retamero Fraile is also not new to Indian football as he coached Aizawl three seasons ago. He will also target all the three points to climb up from the last position.

In both their matches, NEROCA displayed possessional football, much like the Spanish style. They kept the ball and created chances but lack of finishing let them down. Aizawl, who failed to get the rhythm in their first match, were again on the backfoot against Mohun Bagan. But a late equaliser from David Lalrinmuana earned them their first point of the new season.

Aizawl will miss centre-back Kareem Omoloja Nurain after he picked up an injury in the previous match against Mohun Bagan. Varte will take his position. On the other hand, NEROCA will not get the service of Yusa Katsumi for the second successive match after the Japanese was injured against his former side East Bengal.

Aizawl FC vs NEROCA FC: Match Information

Date: 7th November 2018

Kick-off: 2 PM IST

Live streaming: Star Network and Hotstar

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl

Aizawl FC vs NEROCA FC: Head-to-head

20.1.2018 (Hero I-League 2017-18): Aizawl FC 1-2 NEROCA FC

10.2.2018 (Hero I-League 2017-18): NEROCA FC 0-0 Aizawl FC

Aizawl FC vs NEROCA FC: Form Guide

Aizawl FC: D-L-W-L-D

NEROCA FC: D-L-L-W-D

Aizawl FC vs NEROCA FC: Probable Line-ups

Aizawl (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh (GK), Govin Singh, Lalchhuanawma Varte, Hmingthan Mawia, Vanlalduatsanga, Albert Zohmingmawia, Bektur Talgat, David Lanrinmuana, Leonce Dodoz, Ansumana Kromah, Lalkhawpuimawia.

NEROCA (4-3-3): Mauro Boerchio (GK), Denechandra Meitei, Varney Kallon, Eduardo Ferreira, Moirangmayum Singh, Malemngamba Meitei, Aryn Williams, Ronald Singh, Subhash Singh, Tondomba Singh, Felix Chidi.

Aizawl FC vs NEROCA FC: Key Players

Aizawl FC: Ansumana Kromah

Ansumana Kromah scored in the first match against Shillong Lajong. But he failed to impress against his former side Mohun Bagan. The green-and-maroon defenders knew what exactly the Liberian can do and kept him under check all time. To win against one of the more formidable sides in NEROCA, Kromah has to take the responsibility to score goals and should combine well with is partner Dodoz.

NEROCA FC: Felix Chidi

The Nigerian player is playing for the last three seasons with the Manipur-based club and scored 16 goals from 34 matches so far. But in both their matches, Chidi failed to shine and didn’t look in his usual self. He is a versatile player who can often change positions to bamboozle the defenders. As Katsumi will be absent, Chidi should take more responsibility along with Subhash Singh.