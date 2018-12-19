I-League 2018-19: Churchill Brothers vs East Bengal - Match Preview

Can East Bengal continue their momentum after having beaten arch-rivals Mohun Bagan last week?

An enticing game awaits at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa where Churchill Brothers FC will face East Bengal in an I-League match. Both the teams shared a point when they met each other at the same venue in the previous season.

Churchill Brothers FC

Churchill Brothers started their I-League campaign against defending champions Minerva Punjab FC and drew their first three games back to back; Churchill Brothers tasted their first victory against Shillong Lajong FC and made a remarkable journey since then and they have lost only one game so far in their last match against NEROCA FC at Manipur.

Churchill Brothers have secured 13 points from 8 games and presently they are in the fourth position of the table whereas Minerva Punjab FC is behind them by just one point, As a result, Churchill must be looking for a win. Churchill Brothers are the second highest goal scoring team with 15 goals and have conceded 8 goals till now in this season.

Willis Plaza is the leading goal scorer till now in this season with 7 goals to his name. The forward can be a threat to East Bengal’s defence as a result, the Kolkata giants East Bengal must be aware of his recent performance.

East Bengal

East Bengal started their I-League campaign by securing two wins back to back and lost three games in a row but that did not stop them in the title race as they have beaten Gokulam Kerala FC and arch-rival Mohun Bagan in their last game at Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata; A victory against arch-rivals Mohun Bagan must be giving East Bengal extra confidence before the away match against Churchill Brothers.

East Bengal are in the sixth position on the table with 12 points from 7 games and they are the third highest goal scoring team with 14 goals till now in the competition. East Bengal, however, have conceded 10 goals and kept only 1 clean sheet so far.

Jobby Justin is the leading goal scorer for East Bengal and second highest goal scorer in the competition with 5 goals till now. The East Bengal fans will be keeping an eye on him during the match.

