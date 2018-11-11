I-League 2018-19, Gokulam Kerala FC 3-1 Shillong Lajong FC: 5 Talking Points

Srijon Choudhury FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST

Gokulam Kerala FC secured their first win of the I-League season

Shillong Lajong FC played their second away game of the season when Gokulam Kerala FC hosted them in the round four fixture in Kerala.

Lajong came into this game after having tasted their second defeat of the season against Indian Arrows in Cuttack.

Gokulam too came into this game after having been beaten for the first time in this I-League season by Chennai City FC.

Both the sides wanted to get back to winning ways, and the game had a swift-paced start to it.

Gokulam Kerala FC had more of the ball in the initial phases and had a lot of chances, but the Shillong defence saw to it Gokulam didn't take the lead.

Eventually, in the 43rd minute, the side from Kerala did ultimately break the deadlock. Gokulam went into the break with the scoreboard reading 1-0 in their favour.

The second half had more of the same in store for us as Gokulam tripled their lead before Shillong pulled one back.

The match ended with Gokulam defeating Lajong 3-1 to secure their victory of the I-League campaign.

On that note, let us take a look at the five talking points of the game.

#5 Gokulam impressive going forward but need to work defensively

If one checks the Gokulam team list correctly, they will see that Gokulam had four outright forwards in their starting eleven.

German, Suhair, Gani, and Rajesh can all play as strikers and are actually strikers. Gokulam used them really well.

The four of them interchanged positions well and kept troubling the Shillong defence time and again.

The story of the Gokulam back four is not as rosy as the front four. The back four comprising of Abhishek Das, Fabricio Ortiz, Daniel Addo, and Deepak Kumar were shaky.

Gokulam Kerala FC has an element of luck as Lajong did fail to capitalise on the chances they created specially in the first half.

The way the young Shillong lads went past the Gokulam Kerala FC defence at times even without their leading man Samuel is something Bino George the Gokulam coach won't like seeing again.

Gokulam Kerala FC, this season in all the games they have played, have shown a tendency to be a bit lacklustre at the back and they need to sort it out as soon as possible.

