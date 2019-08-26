I-League 2019-20: Debutants TRAU FC announce Aciesta Sports as their title sponsor

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 193 // 26 Aug 2019, 06:34 IST

TRAU FC won the 2018-19 second division I-League

Newly promoted I-League team, Tiddim Road Athletic Union Football Club (TRAU FC) has announced Aciesta Sports Alliance Private Limited as its title sponsor. The Manipur-based outfits won the 2018-19 second division I-League and will now play in the top tier of the Indian football.

As per the deal with Aciesta, the corporate body will provide them financial assistance for the first-team and also for their development activities. It will also help them in their expansion in the hierarchy of the Indian football circuit.

Following the completion of the contract, Arijit Mukherjee, the Managing Director of Aciesta Sports Alliance Private Limited said, “The partnership with TRAU gives us the opportunity to expand our brand pan-India and we are excited to work with them and develop football in the community."

Before the announcement, TRAU FC had signed a contract with Spotifan Ventures Private Limited, a sports business firm based in the United Kingdom. The organisation played a key role in the build-up to the tie between Aciesta and TRAU FC.

“Aciesta identifies with TRAU's philosophy of football for community development and overall growth and is thankful to Sportifan for getting us connected,” said Arijit Mukherjee. The 2019-20 I-League is all set to kick-off on November 2, later this year.

TRAU FC’s owner Meitei Phulen was pleased to join hands with Aciesta and believes it will help them gain exposure in Indian football. “This deal will help us get essential exposure to the rest of the country. It is only because of SportiFan that we came to meet Aciesta,” said Phulen.

The new name of the club will be announced soon along with other details of the deal. TRAU FC, along with NEROCA FC will be playing their home matches of the 2019-20 I-League at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium in Imphal.