I-League: East Bengal look to capitalise on Esqueda's bright form in title showdown

Calicut, March 8 (IANS) East Bengal, aiming to win their first title, will rely heavily on Mexican striker Enrique Esqueda to deliver the goods in their must-win last round I-League encounter against Gokulam Kerala FC here on Saturday.

Returning after an injury, Esqueda has brushed his woes with ease and spearheaded East Bengal's quest for their first title.

Esqueda was out of action after suffering a broken rib following a 3-1 win over Gokulam Kerala FC in December 2018.

But the way the Mexican forward scored the first goal against Real Kashmir FC in a 2-1 win on February 28 indicated the prolific form that he has been in recently.

The Mexican did return and with astounding stats - 78% pass accuracy, 0.8 goal average and 0.2 assist average to help the Red and Golds in their quest.

That coupled with 8 goals and 2 assists to his name in the I-League has only added to his pedigree as a player. And resoundingly, Esqueda has been involved in 38% of the attacking play that resulted in a goal for East Bengal.

As it stands, Chennai City FC lead the table with 40 points and a win for Chennai City FC will hand them the title regardless of East Bengal's result against Gokulam Kerala FC.

However, a draw or a loss for Chennai and a win for the Red and Golds will lead them to the tile. Esqueda would certainly hope for the latter.

Ahead of their match against Gokulam, East Bengal's Spanish coach Alejandro Menedez, was asked about Esqueda's importance to the team.

"He has been an important figure in our setup. However, it is also important to note that one player is important."

"I am really happy that our foreigners are in good form and contributing to the team's cause," he added.