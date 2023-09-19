“I like everything that is sweet, I’m in love with it” – Lionel Messi makes honest admission about his diet

Most top-level athletes have to be extremely particular about their diets to remain in the best possible shape and Lionel Messi is no exception. However, the Argentine captain said in a recent interview that he loves indulging himself with sweets.

Speaking with TN30, Messi was asked about his dietary choices given his longevity and quality at the highest level over his career. The 36-year-old Inter Miami ace revealed that he has a simple taste in food and spoke about his love for sweets.

“I am very simple when it comes to meals: asado, milanesa, pasta, chocolate, dulce de leche, ice cream… I like everything that is sweet, I’m in love with it. I try to eat little but every now and then I like it.”

Lionel Messi's admission about his diet goes against the usual choice of most active athletes, who always prefer to eat healthy. Manchester City striker Erling Haaland revealed to GOAL this year that he maintains a specific diet to stay in top shape. Similarly, Raheem Sterling adopted a new diet this summer to get him back to his best for Chelsea.

Lionel Messi's eating habits were recently in the news as the forward was trolled for his choice of pizza in Miami.

Lionel Messi back enjoying football in Miami

In an interview shortly after leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Lionel Messi revealed that he moved to Inter Miami to enjoy football and make the most of the time he has left in the game. The Argentine spent two years in Paris before refusing a contract extension and leaving as a free agent.

After his move to Inter Miami was announced, Messi said (via Sportstar):

"Today the most important thing is to enjoy what’s left, whatever it is, it can be little or a lot. Enjoy every moment, especially because this is not coming back and then I don’t want to regret anything."

Messi was spotted at his son's academy game this weekend as he continues to adapt to life in the US. On the pitch, Messi has been exceptional for Inter Miami, scoring 11 goals in 11 appearances, winning the Leagues Cup and leading the side to the US Open Cup final.