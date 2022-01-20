"I don't like to speak about players of other clubs" - Antonio Conte reacts to rumors of Arsenal working on a deal for Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal seem to have won the race to sign Fiorentina hot shot Dusan Vlahovic. The Serb's blistering form, which has seen him score 17 times in Serie A so far this season, has alerted many big guns around Europe.

But rumors are that the Gunners have had an €80 million offer for 21-year-old accepted by La Viola. Arsenal are currently working on a deal that's set to offer the youngster a mammoth £300,000-a-week in wages.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte was asked his thoughts on the transfer saga and football pundit Fabrizio Romano shared his comments. The Italian stressed that he doesn't want to comment on the business done by other clubs.

Conte, who took over from the sacked Nuno Dos Santo in November, wasn't impressed with the Vlahovic question. He said:

"You know, I don't like to speak about players of other clubs. Also... if other clubs are interested in signing these players [Vlahović and Arthur], I'm only thinking about resolving Tottenham problems."

The Lilywhites were also linked with Vlahovic, with the club looking to strengthen their attacking department. Harry Kane has gone off the boil this season while Lucas Moura is highly erratic.

Steven Bergwijn struck twice in extra time to secure a memorable comeback win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday. However, even he's largely blown hot and cold for most of the season.

Arsenal and Tottenham were supposed to lock horns in the North London Derby last Sunday. However, the game was postponed at the former's request. Mikel Arteta's squad have been depleted due to rampant injuries and COVID-19 cases while some of their key players are away at the African Cup of Nations.

Arsenal's Vlahovic signing could be a dagger through Spurs

Although the terms haven't been agreed yet, Arsenal seem like the frontrunners in the hotly contested race for Vlahovic.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been frozen out of the team following a disciplinary breach while Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette are expected to leave in the summer. The Serb's arrival provides the Gunners with some much-needed reinforcements in their attacking department.

However, this will be a tough signing for Spurs to take given their previous interest in the player. The side also haven't made any marquee signings under Conte so far.

Following a disastrous run, the Lilywhites seem to have found stability under their new manager. However, watching their arch-rivals bolster their squad will not be a please experience for Spurs fans.

