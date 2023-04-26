“I’ll probably get a shock when I go” – Wrexham star makes honest admission on being famous like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in USA

Wrexham star Paul Mullin has revealed that he does not think he is as famous as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the United States. He believes that Wrexham are famous as a club but does not think he alone stands out.

The Welsh club co-owner Ryan Reynolds claimed that their star player is just behind the two superstars and some Premier League players in terms of popularity in America. They added that the documentary 'Welcome to Wrexham,' which included the signing of the forward, has seen his popularity skyrocket.

While speaking to The Times, Mullin was quizzed about being among the most famous footballers along with Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. He said:

"I genuinely think in his own head he [Reynolds] actually means that at that moment. He and Rob say, 'You do not understand how famous you are in America — only outside of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and some Premier League players.' I don't believe them and say, 'Give it a rest. When I walk in a shop here only two people [are] saying something to me.'"

Mullin added:

"They say outside of the top-ten teams we are probably the most famous. Quite weird. I don't see myself as famous or recognisable and nothing has changed me. I literally do exactly the same, like walking into McDonald's. I've never been to America and I'll probably get a shock when I go in the next few months."

Wrexham star can check Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi popularity in the summer

Wrexham will be touring the United States in the summer and are set to face Chelsea and Manchester United in their pre-season. Paul Mullin will be able to get a feel for his popularity when he takes the pitch in America.

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to MLS this summer with Inter Miami keen on signing him. His contract at PSG expires in the summer and he is set to become a free agent.

Barcelona are leading the chase for his signature, but should their financial crisis get worse, Messi might be heading to Inter Miami. Cristiano Ronaldo was also linked with a move to the United states, but he is currently at Al Nassr.

