“I’ll be pushing to do that next year” – Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford names 2 weaknesses he is working on now

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford is determined to work on the two glaring weaknesses in his game - his heading and his left-foot.

Rashford had the best season of his career to date in the 2022-23 campaign, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists in 56 appearances across all competitions. His feats enabled Manchester United to finish third in the Premier League and to lift the EFL Cup in February.

The England international was given the club's Player of the Year award but he is looking to build on the highs of last season already.

Marcus Rashford spoke with The Overlap on YouTube, conveying his determination to strengthen his weak departments. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think there's always elements I can add to my game and it's important to work on your strengths. You want to get your weaknesses as good as they can get, but they are more often than not always going to be a little bit behind your strengths."

He added:

"Mine [weaknesses] are my left foot and heading - I always want to work on them. My heading is getting better, but I feel like I should score more because I out jump most people. If I'm in the position in the right areas in the box, I should be getting seven to ten headed goals a season – I feel like I can do that, and I'll be pushing to do that next year."

He continued:

"For me, my left foot is just about confidence and when I'm confident I'll score with it. When I'm not confident, it just never goes right on my left foot. If I'm feeling confident, strong, fit and healthy, if I get an opportunity on my left, I've got a good chance of scoring as long as I'm in the right areas. A lot of it is about just getting into the right areas because my striker coach always gives me information on getting in across the front post, or on the shoulders of the defenders and stuff like that."

Marcus Rashford has scored 123 goals in 359 appearances in his Manchester United career so far. As per Statbunker, from this lot, he has only scored eight headers and 17 goals with his left foot.

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford will be looking to bounce back after pre-season disappointment

Manchester United superstar Marcus Rashford will be aiming to bounce back soon after the Red Devils lost three their pre-season friendlies during their tour of the United States.

After pre-season victories against the likes of Leeds United, Arsenal, and Lyon, Manchester United would have been confident about their US tour. Unfortunately, they were outclassed in all three of their fixtures against Wrexham (3-1), Real Madrid (2-0), and Borussia Dortmund (3-2.

Marcus Rashford has also failed to get on the scoresheet during any of their six friendlies so far. He will be looking to get back into form in the club's next friendly against Lens on August 5 at Old Trafford.