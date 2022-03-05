"I’ll stay here my whole life" - 20-year-old Arsenal star claims he isn't thinking about leaving Mikel Arteta's side anytime soon

Arsenal's 20-year-old young sensation Gabriel Martinelli has said that he is not looking to move out of the Emirates Stadium anytime soon. Expressing his affection for the club and manager Mikel Arteta, Martinelli stated his desire to stay at Arsenal for his 'whole life'.

Martinelli has become a regular starter for the Gunners this season and has been a consistent performer for the team across different competitions.

In the ongoing season, the 20-year-old Brazilian international has made 23 appearances for the English club and scored four goals.

The Brazilian arrived at the Emirates Stadium after agreeing to a deal between Ituano and Arsenal in 2019. Arteta has been an admirer of his talent and work rate on the pitch, claiming that he would play a crucial role in his plans.

The Brazilian was recently interviewed by ESPN Brasil where he expressed full faith in the club's future under Arteta. He rubbished rumors of his possible exit and said:

“We always want more. Of course, we are a giant team. If I can, I’ll stay here my whole life. I want to conquer things, as I said, I want to stay here and win titles, with these wonderful fans, my teammates.”

The youngster believes that his team will achieve great things with all the talented young players present at the club. He also emphasized that the team is focused on booking a slot in the next Champions League. They are in sixth position in the Premier League, two points off fourth-placed Manchester United with three games in hand.

He added:

“We have a young group, we have a lot of time ahead of us, players with a lot of quality, I think we will achieve great things. Our focus is the Champions League. Fighting for that top four. A club like ours has to be in the Champions League. It’s our total focus.''

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says his first priority is to bring a top striker in the summer transfer window

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that his top priority is to bring in a top-class striker in the summer transfer window this year. Arteta believes that Arsenal need a striker who can help them win games by converting the chances that their dynamic midfield creates.

Speaking ahead of their Premier League game against Watford on Sunday, Arteta insisted upon 'raising the quality' at the Emirates Stadium. He said:

“Now is the moment we have to raise the quality. We need one who puts the ball in the net, that's priority number one. Any successful team needs enough goal threat in the squad”.

