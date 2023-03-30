"I love the club, I'm really happy here" - Manchester United star opens up on life at club amid contract extension uncertainty

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has revealed that he is in a positive mindset at Old Trafford.

The Spaniard's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Despite the uncertainty over his future, he has expressed his happiness about playing a role for the team.

Speaking to Football Daily, he said:

"I love the club, I'm really happy here. I've been here for many, many years; enjoying every moment at this club, playing many games. So, of course it's great to be here, it's a massive club and I'm really happy here."

He added:

"It's been the same for so many years, a lot of noise but as players we're just focused on games, especially the one we have on Sunday, it's a massive game for us. So I think we should care about training, recovery and help the team, I think that is more important than contracts or anything."

The Athletic recently reported that De Gea rejected a contract offer from Manchester United. The club hold the option of extending his term by a year. However, they are unlikely to do so as they are unwilling to pay his massive £375,000 per week wage.

The report also added that unless the goalkeeper takes a pay cut, he is unlikely to remain further at Old Trafford. The uncertainty has already caused the Red Devils to consider other options, as they have shown interest in Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel.

De Gea has made 529 appearances for Manchester United, keeping a club-record 183 clean sheets.

Wayne Rooney opens up on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United departure

The Portugal star left Old Trafford in a controversial manner.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from the club. The Portuguese ace's contract was mutually terminated by the Red Devils following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in November.

In the interview, he criticized the club's infrastructure, manager Erik ten Hag and also took some digs at Rooney.

Ronaldo said:

"I don’t know why he [Rooney] criticises me so badly... probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true."

Four months later, the current manager of MLS side DC United, Rooney, said:

"I suppose he got what he wanted. For Manchester United, it was important to move on as quick as possible from that and really refocus on the group of players who were there and wanted to be there."

He added:

"And I think that’s where Ten Hag has done a really good job in refocusing the players and getting them in a position where they are obviously comfortably in the top four and also winning the cup."

Ronaldo left Manchester United in November and joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC. He has scored nine goals in 10 appearances for the club.

