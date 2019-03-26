×
“I love Messi, but Cristiano Ronaldo is among the five best players in history” – insists former Brazilian World Cup winner  

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
26 Mar 2019, 02:48 IST

Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga


What is the story?

Brazil and Barcelona legend Romário has his say on the decade long; Greatest of All-Time debate. He said that he will prefer to have Lionel Messi in his team but also admitted that the Cristiano Ronaldo is among "the top five best players in history."


In case you didn’t know...

Romário was one of the greatest footballers that Brazil has ever produced. The former Barcelona striker inspired the South American side to their fourth World Cup title in 1994 and won the Golden Ball as the tournaments best player. The prolific striker won the La Liga in his debut season at Barcelona, scoring 30 goals in 33 games in 1993/94.

Messi’s return to the national team last week turned out to be a disastrous one. The Albiceleste captain returned wore the national colors after almost nine months, only to suffer a humiliating 3-1 defeat in the hands of Venezuela in an International friendly. Messi failed to make an impression on the field and looked a shadow of himself throughout the 90 minutes.

While Ronaldo endured a frustrating night for Portugal against Ukraine in the UEFA EURO Qualifiers as the tie ended as goalless after the 90 minutes. He had had several chances to put the current champions ahead but the Bianconeri superstar failed to make it count.


The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Fox Sports (via Marca), Romário said:

"If I had to choose one to play with, I would stay with Messi. He's more technically gifted, I'd rather see Leo than Cristiano."
"I love Messi, he's great, but it must also be said Cristiano Ronaldo is among the five best players in history" he also added.

What’s Next?


Ronaldo faces a fitness scare after limping off against Serbia tonight, while Messi will be absent against Morocco in the upcoming International Friendly for Argentina due to a groin injury which he picked up on Friday night against Venezuela. Both players will hope, they can return to the field as soon as possible with the quarter-finals of the Uefa Champions League approaching.

Debjit Ghoshal
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
"Football is freedom" ~Bob Marley
