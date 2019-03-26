'I love Messi, but Ronaldo is among the top five players in history', says former FC Barcelona star

Romario picks his favorite between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

What's the story?

Former Brazilian center forward, Romario, has picked his favorite amongst Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a recent interview with Fox Sports, the 1994 World Cup winner lauded the Argentine sharpshooter's style of playing but insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo is among the top five players in the history of football.

In case you didn't know..

Romario, who had won a Ballon d'Or during his tenure with the Spanish giants FC Barcelona in 1994, has himself been a legend of the Brazilian football.

Lionel Messi, who is leading the race for the European golden shoe this season, returned to the Argentina squad after a long break since the World Cup in Russia. Failing to make an impact upon his return, the Barcelona man suffered a 3-1 loss at the hands of Venezuela.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo, the current Serie A second-highest goalscorer this season, had a similarly disappointing start with a goalless draw against Ukraine. He also saw himself injured in the 1-1 draw against Serbia.

A couple of weeks earlier, both the extraterrestrials led their clubs to the quarterfinals of the Champions League with their stunning performances. While Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against his former rivals Atletico Madrid in the return leg, Lionel Messi scored a brace and set up another two in a 5-1 thrashing of Lyon at the Camp Nou.

The heart of the matter

But, the never-ending debate as to which one of them is better than the other goes on and on. Romario addressed the same question, saying:

"I love Messi, he's great, but it must also be said Cristiano Ronaldo is among the five best players in history. If I had to choose one to play with, I would stay with Messi. He's more technically gifted, I'd rather see Leo than Cristiano."

Whilst Messi is perhaps seen as the more naturally gifted footballer, Ronaldo has been praised by the Brazilian for his incredible work ethic.

"He's a very focused guy with undeniable talent," Romario admitted.

"It's necessary to celebrate him, he works to be the best. I think his evolution is a direct result of that work."

🇵🇹🇦🇷 CR7 OU MESSI? O Romário não ficou em cima do muro! Concorda com o Baixinho?



Clique e assine o APP do FOX Sports https://t.co/MzT3RwDv23 pic.twitter.com/8GzobyftK6 — FOX Sports Brasil (@FoxSportsBrasil) March 24, 2019

What's next?

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have suffered an injury upon their return to their national duties. While the Barcelona star suffered a groin injury against Venezuela, the Portuguese talisman was forced off with an injury against Serbia.

With the crucial matches of the season arriving soon, both the footballing icons would endeavor to join their clubs soon.

