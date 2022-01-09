"I'm the captain and leader in the dressing room" - Harry Maguire's sends rallying cry to Manchester United teammates amid rumors of dressing room unrest

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been heavily criticized for his performances this season. Many fans have even questioned Maguire's ability to lead the club, pointing out his lack of communication with the players.

In a recent interview with MUFC TV, Harry Maguire has made some bold statements and taken the responsibility to guide his team back to winning ways.

Manchester United have been rather poor in the last few games. After a dull draw against Newcastle United, the Red Devils won against a very poor Burnley side. Fans were happy to watch the team pick up three points even though their performance wasn't good.

However, things just got worse against Wolverhampton Wanderers as United lost the match at Old Trafford by a 1-0 margin.

Since that defeat against Bruno Lage's side, Manchester United players have been receiving harsh criticism from fans and football pundits. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and many more were slammed for their performances and their body language.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United had two shots on target against Wolves Manchester United had two shots on target against Wolves 😬 https://t.co/QH95cW3qIQ

Fred and Marcus Rashford recently took to their social media accounts to debunk reports of an internal rift. They further claimed that there was no lack of motivation for the players either.

Club captain Harry Maguire has come forward to talk about the club's performances and his role in getting the team back on track to winning ways.

Harry Maguire has revealed how this team shouldn't need criticism to get motivated. He believes the current group of players have immense talent in them to win matches for Manchester United. He then went on to reveal that he has had private conversations with all the players as captain of the club.

"For me, with this team, it shouldn’t need criticism to motivate players. If players of this quality aren't motivated to play for this club when they pull the shirt on, then there’s something wrong. I’m the captain and leader in the dressing room, and I’ve had private conversations with the players and the management which will remain private." said Harry Maguire.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has had a poor season

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were standout performers for Manchester United last season. However, both stars have been underperforming this season, much to the disappointment of the Red Devils.

UnitedSupremo 🇸🇪🔴🔰 @UnitedSupremo



Maguire cuts a quiet figure in the dressing room these days, his influence is literally nonexistent.



So do the right thing and strip him, it's pointless! Some players don't respect Harry Maguire as captain of #MUFC and are more vocal with Ronaldo in the dressing room.Maguire cuts a quiet figure in the dressing room these days, his influence is literally nonexistent.So do the right thing and strip him, it's pointless! Some players don't respect Harry Maguire as captain of #MUFC and are more vocal with Ronaldo in the dressing room.Maguire cuts a quiet figure in the dressing room these days, his influence is literally nonexistent.So do the right thing and strip him, it's pointless! https://t.co/sDNTI7pqP7

Harry Maguire has received severe criticism from fans and pundits for his poor outings this season. Fans expected Manchester United to be more solid at the back when the club signed Raphael Varane last summer. But the team has been leaking goals this season and fans expect their captain to lead the fightback for Manchester United.

