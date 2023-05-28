“I’m disappointed man”, “Gutted for sure” – Arsenal fans unhappy with Arteta as he refuses to name 2 players in starting line-up to face Wolves

Arsenal fans are unhappy to see Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe on the bench against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final Premier League matchday on Sunday, May 28.

The Gunners are set to finish in second place after seeing their title charge implode spectacularly in the last few weeks. After holding an eight-point lead, they won just two out of eight games, losing the title to Manchester City.

Nonetheless, manager Mikel Arteta is eyeing a strong end to an otherwise impressive campaign with a big win at home to Wolves at the Emirates. Fans, however, aren't happy to see Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe on the bench.

Nelson has missed a large chunk of Arsenal's top-flight season with injuries. Even after returning to fitness, has been limited only to substitute appearances, starting just five games across competitions. He was expected to get a rare opportunity to start against Wolves but has been left on the bench once more.

Smith Rowe, meanwhile, has also endured his fair share of injury concerns this season, making just 14 appearances across competitions. He too, finds himself among the substitutes against Wolves.

Arsenal supporters vented out their disgruntlement on Twitter. One user tweeted that they were "disappointed" while another asked why Arteta "couldn't give Nelson and Smith Rowe some game time."

Arsenal have a good record on the final day

Arsenal come into the final Premier League matchday on the back of consecutive defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest. There is a sense that the Gunners could slip up on the final day too, marking a disappointing end to a campaign that promised so much.

However, history is on Arsenal's side. They have won their final top-flight match of a season in each of the last 11 seasons and are unbeaten in their last 17 on the closing day. The north London side were last beaten on the final day in the 2004-05 season, as Birmingham City beat them 2-1 at St. Andrew's.

On the contrary, Wolves have lost their last Premier League game of the season in each of the last five years. They lost 3-0 vs Sunderland in 2018, 2-0 vs Liverpool in 2019, 2-0 vs Chelsea in 2020, 2-1 vs Manchester United in 2021 and 2-1 vs Liverpool in 2022.

