"I'm not a friend of him" - When Cristiano Ronaldo gave his honest thoughts on Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Lionel Messi in 2022 and claimed that the Argentine was an amazing player. He added that the duo shared a relationship on the pitch, but were never friends off it.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, Ronaldo revealed that he does not hate Messi or Argentina as his partner was from the South American country. He added that the Inter Miami star is a great guy and has done great things for the game. He said via Sporting News:

"He is an amazing player. Magic. Top. As a person, we share the stage 16 years. Imagine 16 years. So, I have great relationship with him. I'm not a friend of him, in terms of what I mean as a friend who was with you in your house or speaking on the phone. No, but it's like a teammate.

"He's a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me. Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always have respect and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A great guy who does great things for football."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi battled in LaLiga for nine years before the Portuguese star left for Juventus. They dominated the world of football for over a decade and won the Ballon d'Or 13 times between them.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims his rivalry with Lionel Messi is over

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that his rivalry with Lionel Messi is over. He claimed that they are playing for themselves now after leaving Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively. He said in 2022 via BBC:

"He makes his way, I make mine. He's done well, from what I've seen. It's about continuing, the legacy continues. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi. I don't see the rivalry like that. The rivalry is gone. It was good, the spectators liked it. We shared the stage for 15 years and ended up being, I'm not saying friends, but we are professional colleagues and we respect each other."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are no longer playing in Europe and have confirmed that their time in the European top flights is done. The Portuguese star is in talks over a new deal at Al Nassr, while the Argentine is in a similar position with his MLS side.

