“I’m going to support that team to death” – Odion Ighalo expresses his love for Manchester United after spell with ‘zero regrets’ 

Former Red Devils striker Odion Ighalo has pledged his support to the Premier League giants
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Modified Feb 18, 2022 05:16 PM IST
News

Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has declared his love for the Red Devils, claiming he will support them till death. The Nigerian forward had a one-year spell with the Premier League giants.

While talking to ESPN, he reflected on his time at Manchester United.

"The atmosphere in Old Trafford is different. It is a big club. If you're not inside, you don't know how big the club is. It is a massive, massive, massive club."
It’s was a pleasure. Once a Red, always a Red🔴🔴🙏🏾 https://t.co/uXVqIXxsAf
"So, I thank God I played for the biggest club in the world, it's an achievement for me and when you say, "what I should do better?". I think I did everything I should do. I worked hard, I scored a few goals and I'm happy."

Ighalo's dream club have failed to meet the expectations of the fans once again this season. They are out of both domestic cup competitions (the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup).

United are also out of contention for the Premier League title race, where they are 20 points behind their city rivals and league leaders Manchester City after 25 games.

Despite these struggles. Ighalo has declared his undying support for United.

We give thanks to God for everything.. very proud of my team💙 #AlHilal #proud #Thankful #grateful https://t.co/jShxLAyxU3
"I don't have one regret, I have zero regrets for my time at Manchester United," he continued. "They are still my team till today and I'm going to support that team to death. Even when they are struggling, I will still support them because it is Red Devils all the way."
The Nigerian forward had a fairly remarkable spell at Old Trafford
Odion Ighalo's Manchester United career in numbers

Ighalo joined United on a loan deal from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua in January 2020. He spent 12 months at Old Trafford before returning to China.

He made 23 appearances for the Red Devils during his time at Old Trafford. Ighalo registered five goals and one assist in that time. The Nigerian forward currently plies his trade for Al-Hilal Riyadh. He has scored three goals in three games for the Saudi Arabian outfit so far this season.

Edited by Diptanil Roy
हिन्दी