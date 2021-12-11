"I'm happy to stay at Barcelona" - Pedri plays down links to Manchester United and PSG and claims it's his 'dream' to play at Camp Nou

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has recommitted his future to the club amid speculation linking him with a move away from Camp Nou.

Manchester United, Manchester City and PSG are all among the clubs linked with the Spain international. However, he has downplayed the rumors while stating his ambition to succeed at Barcelona.

Speaking to Tuttosport about his future, Pedri said:

"Man United, Man City or PSG interested in signing me? I'm happy to stay at Barça, it's my dream.

"Let me me play here until 2026 then we will see, please - I just signed a new contract with Barcelona."

The 19-year-old has had a meteoric rise to the summit of the game since joining Barcelona from Las Palmas in the summer of 2020.

A spectacular breakthrough year saw him become established in the Blaugrana first-team, with 52 appearances made in all competitions.

Pedri was an ever-present under Ronald Koeman and one of the first names on the team sheet in the Dutchman's last full season in charge.

He also became a mainstay on the international scene and played all but one of Spain's six matches at Euro 2020. This saw him become the youngest player to represent the Iberian nation at the European Championship.

He followed this up by representing his country at the 2020 Summer Olympics and ended the campaign by having played 73 matches in his first season of top-flight football.

Pedri's stellar displays saw him rewarded with the Kopa Trophy and Golden Boy award.

Pedri's long-term future could be with Barcelona

Xavi is attempting to rebuild Barcelona

Pedri originally signed a two-year deal with Barcelona but agreed a contract extension with the club in October 2021.

The extension saw him commit his future to Barcelona until 2026 and his public commitment will raise the morale of supporters in what is a trying time for the club.

The former Las Palmas man has not built on from his breakthrough debut campaign at the club, chiefly due to recurring injuries.

This might not be unconnected to his stretched debut season, with many questioning the rationale behind overplaying an 18-year-old at two different international tournaments.

Nevertheless, Barcelona are currently below their best and new manager Xavi needs all hands to be on deck as he attempts to take the club back to their former glory.

Pedri is one of the players upon whom the Catalan giants place much trust in and the teenager has shown his capacity to deliver.

