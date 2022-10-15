“I’m learning, I’m dealing with it” – Arsenal star says he was left ‘gutted’ after tough decision made by Mikel Arteta ahead of win over Liverpool

Kieran Tierney was left disappointed after Mikel Arteta benched him for Arsenal's Premier League game against Liverpool on October 9.

The Gunners boss opted to start Takehiro Tomiyasu at left-back over Tierney to tackle the threat from Mohamed Salah.

Speaking on the selection, Tierney told Sky Sports:

“Of course, I was thinking, I got took off in the Thursday night game [against Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates] that maybe he was keeping me for the Sunday. Maybe at the time, that was his [Arteta’s] plan as well, then the day before, he’s took me in and said, it’s not on your performance, this is just a tactical change I want to make. I was like, I’m gutted. But that’s all it is."

He added:

“I’m not going to be angry, not going to not try hard, I’m gutted because I want to play every opportunity that I can, especially big games you want to play and soak up the atmosphere."

Tierney further noted:

“There’s nothing I can say, we went out and won and Tomiyasu played amazing and the game plan worked. It just shows you, not many managers would think, we’ll switch the right-back over here. But he did, and it worked.”

Speaking about being dropped, he said:

“That was the first meeting I’ve had like that in my life, that I’d been dropped. It’s new to me still, this season has been new to me. There was a spell last season for three to four games where I wasn’t playing but since the start of this season, I’ve not really played, so it’s all new to me. I’m learning, I’m dealing with it."

Tierney added:

“It’s tough, footballers want to play. I worked so hard to get back from injury, you just want to play as much as you can when you’re back. Unfortunately, I’ve not played too many but every time I get a chance to play, I’m so grateful and I work as hard as I possibly can for the team."

Arsenal won the game 3-2 and Tomiyasu did well to contain Salah throughout the match.

Tierney, meanwhile, has made 11 appearances for Arsenal so far this season, with new signing Oleksandr Zinchenko suffering multiple injuries.

Arsenal playing brilliant football this season

Arsenal are at the top of the Premier League table this season. They have won eight games and lost one against Manchester United. The Gunners have registered impressive wins against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

They will take on Leeds United this weekend at Elland Road, with Tierney hoping to make a comeback to the starting XI.

