“I’m lost for words” – Liverpool fans react as Jurgen Klopp names trio ‘every single LFC fan wanted to see’ in line-up against Benfica

Liverpool fans have reacted to the line-up that Jurgen Klopp has chosen to take on Benfica in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg tie at the Estádio da Luz.

Klopp has gone with a 4-3-3 formation which sees a midfield Reds fans have long desired starting together.

Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita line up in midfield behind the fearsome front-line of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz.

The Reds are looking to continue their fine run of form and the team Klopp has gone with has the Anfield faithful salivating.

Here are some reactions to Liverpool's starting XI, which includes Fabinho, Thiago and Keita in midfield:

AJ @NabySzn_ @LFC @neiljonesgoal @SLBenfica That is an incredible lineup . I'm lost for words 🥲 . Fab Thiago Keita starting together for the first time , just inject it honestly .

Camilo Alejandro @KOA_KOA_KOA @LFC



Fab, Keita and Thiago



The Midfield every single LFC fan wanted to see

Fab, Keita and Thiago

LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO @SLBenfica

The midfield trio of Fabinho, Thiago and Keita is a mouth-watering proposition for Liverpool fans as they all boast tremendous ball-playing abilities.

Games are coming thick and fast for Klopp's men but he is not prepared to have any slip-ups, certainly in the first-leg of the huge UEFA Champions League tie.

Liverpool looking to put the tie to bed

Klopp's men are in scintillating form

Jurgen Klopp's starting XI for the game against Benfica is extremely attacking and lends towards the German manager wanting to get the Reds in control of the tie from the start.

With a huge Premier League encounter against Manchester City this weekend, many had perhaps expected to see one or two star men rested.

But Klopp is going all guns blazing as the Reds target an unprecedented quadruple.

They have already wrapped up the Carabao Cup having beaten Chelsea in the final on penalties in February.

The Reds are in a two-horse race for the Premier League with Manchester City, with Sunday's game between the pair having huge implications in the title tussle.

On April 16 they once again clash in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium.

