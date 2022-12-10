“I’m a Messi fan but I feel sorry” – Fans left emotional as Cristiano Ronaldo is reduced to tears after his FIFA World Cup dream comes to an end

Football fans, including Lionel Messi faithful, have expressed their sympathy for Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo came into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with the hopes of leading Portugal to glory. However, Fernando Santos and Co. have failed to go past the quarter-final stage.

Portugal booked their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup as Group H winners. They then qualified for the quarter-finals of the tournament after earning a thumping 6-1 win over Switzerland.

Selecao were hopeful of continuing their momentum and making their way into the semi-finals, but opponents Morocco had other plans. A first-half goal from Youssef En-Nesyri saw the African side end Cristiano Ronaldo's hopes of winning the competition.

Romain Saiss and Hakim Ziyech were forced off due to injuries for Morocco, while substitute striker Walid Cheddira was sent off. Portugal, though, failed to find a way past Yassine Bounou, who notably saved a shot from Cristiano Ronaldo in the dying embers of the game.

The Atlas Lions managed to hold on to their one-goal lead and made history by becoming the first African side to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co., on the other hand, were reduced to tears after their heartbreaking exit from the tournament.

Football fans across the globe have now taken to social media to express their sympathy for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. One Messi supporter wrote on Twitter:

"Even as a Messi fan you should be proud and recognize Ronaldo for making it this far. I'm a Messi fan but I feel sorry for Ronaldo."

I'm a Messi fan but I feel sorry for Ronaldo

Here are some more reactions to Ronaldo's exit from the tournament:

This is heart breaking, his last World Cup ever.



Thank you for everything! Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium in tears.This is heart breaking, his last World Cup ever.Thank you for everything! Cristiano Ronaldo left the stadium in tears.This is heart breaking, his last World Cup ever. 💔Thank you for everything! 🐐❤️ https://t.co/Y0JZpZJAJd

SPORTbible @sportbible Cristiano Ronaldo is in tears. Heartbroken. Cristiano Ronaldo is in tears. Heartbroken. https://t.co/SGKeigMyTV

It’s been a hell of a ride.



Thank you for the memories, CR. 🫡 Cristiano Ronaldo’s 18-year World Cup career is officially over.It’s been a hell of a ride.Thank you for the memories, CR. 🫡 Cristiano Ronaldo’s 18-year World Cup career is officially over. 💔It’s been a hell of a ride. Thank you for the memories, CR. 🫡🇵🇹 https://t.co/q4NBMG4bM3

The greatest goalscorer in international Football ends his career like this.

Football can be so cruel. Poor Ronaldo.



Football can be so cruel. Poor Ronaldo. The greatest goalscorer in international Football ends his career like this.Football can be so cruel. Poor Ronaldo. https://t.co/BfnZtwDK4C

If you are a Cristiano Ronaldo fan, this sport you loved all your life would be the one you hate more than anything now.

Messi will look to do what Cristiano Ronaldo could not do at the FIFA World Cup

While Portugal have bowed out of the FIFA World Cup, Argentina are still in the competition. Messi will be hopeful of doing what Ronaldo could not by going all the way in Qatar.

Argentina earned their place in the semi-finals of the tournament after earning a win over the Netherlands on Friday (December 9). La Albiceleste beat Holland on penalties to progress into the last four.

Lionel Scaloni and Co. will now face Croatia in the semi-finals on Tuesday (December 13). A win against Zlatko Dalic's men would see them face Morocco, England, or France in the final in Qatar.

