"I'm proud to play with him in the national team" - Portugal star details experience of playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

AC Milan star Rafael Leao has shared his thoughts on playing alongside superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo for the Portuguese national team. The pair of attacking stars are expected to feature for Portugal in next month's European Championship, and Fabrizio Romano sat down with the younger man for a chat.

In terms of possessing the 'wow' factor and footballing ability, a new generation of Portuguese stars have emerged from all over Europe, with Leao being one of them. Nurtured at Sporting Lisbon like Ronaldo, the AC Milan forward is one of Europe's finest wingers.

Rafael Leao was Romano's guest in an interview, where they talked about a number of topics related to football. The journalist also had a question for Leao about playing with Cristiano Ronaldo, and he discussed what he has learned from him.

"I think it's not about talent, it's about mentality. How you prepare your game during the week, before training, before a game. It's a pleasure and I'm proud to play with him (Cristiano Ronaldo) in the national team and I think for us young players because we're a lot; João Felix et cetera. I think it's a pleasure, it's a pleasure to have him in the national team to play with him for more years because I think he's an example for everyone."

Leao and Ronaldo were at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar two years ago, where they lost at the quarterfinal stage to Morocco. The 24-year-old is a key player for his club, with 14 goals and 14 assists to his name across all competitions this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to receive Portugal teammate in Saudi - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo may be joined in the Saudi Pro League by fellow Portugal international Bruno Fernandes after reports emerged of a potential transfer. The Saudi clubs are looking at another major raid on Europe this summer, and the Manchester United ace is one of their targets.

The Sun reports that the Manchester United captain is prepared to move away from the club at the end of the season, and has Saudi Arabia as one of his options. The midfielder has spent four-and-a-half seasons at Old Trafford, but is now reportedly prepared for another adventure.

Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal have been listed as possible destinations for the 29-year-old midfielder, who will feature in the Euros this summer. He may look to reunite with his national team captain at club level, as he has an important decision to make.