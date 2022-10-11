"I'm not really going to play" – Arsenal star admits he won't be first-choice at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for national team despite solid start to the season

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has claimed that he won't be England's first choice at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Ramsdale, 24, has established himself as the top choice at the Emirates Stadium since arriving from Sheffield United for a fee of £30 million last summer.

He has registered three clean sheets and 17 saves in nine Premier League starts in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

An acrobatic shot-stopper with good passing ability, Ramsdale made his debut for the Three Lions in November last year on the back of his move to Arsenal.

He has made three appearances for his national team, registering two clean sheets and conceding four goals in the process.

Speaking on The Yours, Mine, Away Podcast (via The Boot Room), Ramsdale asserted that the FIFA World Cup has arrived too soon for him to become Gareth Southgate's number one.

He said:

"I think the World Cup personally is six months too soon for me to really challenge. And I've said this a few times, it's not really for people to go: 'Oh no, you should be number one'. I'm being realistic."

He continued:

"I've played three times for England with a World Cup coming in six weeks. I'm not really going to play. But that's not me throwing the towel in. I'm fighting to be that starting goalkeeper. But if I'm not, I'll support whoever is the best that I can."

Earlier last month, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta backed Ramsdale to be included in England's FIFA World Cup squad.

He said (via Evening Standard):

"I hope he is [picked for the World Cup]. I think it would be great for us and Aaron. He showed in the last year what he is capable of doing. We will be watching and waiting for that decision."

Arsenal are next scheduled to lock horns with Bodo/Glimt at the Aspmyra Stadion in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (13 October).

Arsenal stars to feature in England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Aaron Ramsdale is set to fight for a starting spot with Everton's Jordan Pickford and Newcastle United's Nick Pope in the upcoming quadrennial tournament.

Bukayo Saka and Ben White are also in contention to travel to Qatar later this year.

Ranked fifth in the world, the Three Lions have been drawn in Group B alongside the USA, Wales and Iran.

The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup is set to kick off on November 21, with the final on December 18.

