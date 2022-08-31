"I’m really surprised" - Pundit stunned at Manchester United's decision to sell starlet

Manchester United has reportedly decided to sell James Garner to Everton. The decision to part ways with a prodigious young talent for just £15m has baffled some pundits.
Former Tottenham Hotspur man Danny Murphy has expressed his surprise at the decision
Garner became a part of the United academy when he joined them at the under-8 level. He made his senior team debut at Old Trafford during the 2018-19 season.
He signed a new four-year contract that season and it was set to run down in 2022. He has spent the last two seasons away on loan at Nottingham Forest, helping them win promotion this season. Garner also signed a two-year extension in the middle with the Red Devils, with his current contract set to expire in 2024.
HITC has reported that three Premier League clubs - Everton, Leicester City and Southampton - are now keen to sign the young midfielder. However, given Garner's potential, Murphy has expressed his surprise at Manchester United's decision to sell him this summer.
He said:
''I am surprised. He had a terrific season (at Nottingham Forest). He can play holding, box-to-box, he’s technical and can score a goal. I’m really surprised (United are letting him go).”
Another pundit, Trevor Sinclair, compared Garner's set-piece prowess to that of legendary English captain David Beckham. The former Manchester City winger told talkSPORT:
“James Garner’s deliveries remind me of David Beckham’s. He’s got that dip and that whip and it causes so many problems. The pace on the ball, he’s putting it on a sixpence every time. It’s an absolutely phenomenal cross that he’s got in the locker.”
Manchester United fans unhappy with club's decision to sell James Garner
United fans are displeased with reports of Garner being sold to Everton. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Everton are close to competing a deal for the young midfielder.
Fans have not taken kindly to this decision. They are unhappy with the club's decision to sell a talented youngster without giving him a proper chance to prove his worth at Old Trafford.
Here are some of the reactions from angry Manchester United fans:
