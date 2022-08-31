"I’m really surprised" - Pundit stunned at Manchester United's decision to sell starlet

Manchester United has reportedly decided to sell James Garner to Everton. The decision to part ways with a prodigious young talent for just £15m has baffled some pundits.

Former Tottenham Hotspur man Danny Murphy has expressed his surprise at the decision

Garner became a part of the United academy when he joined them at the under-8 level. He made his senior team debut at Old Trafford during the 2018-19 season.

He signed a new four-year contract that season and it was set to run down in 2022. He has spent the last two seasons away on loan at Nottingham Forest, helping them win promotion this season. Garner also signed a two-year extension in the middle with the Red Devils, with his current contract set to expire in 2024.

HITC has reported that three Premier League clubs - Everton, Leicester City and Southampton - are now keen to sign the young midfielder. However, given Garner's potential, Murphy has expressed his surprise at Manchester United's decision to sell him this summer.

He said:

''I am surprised. He had a terrific season (at Nottingham Forest). He can play holding, box-to-box, he’s technical and can score a goal. I’m really surprised (United are letting him go).”

Another pundit, Trevor Sinclair, compared Garner's set-piece prowess to that of legendary English captain David Beckham. The former Manchester City winger told talkSPORT:

“James Garner’s deliveries remind me of David Beckham’s. He’s got that dip and that whip and it causes so many problems. The pace on the ball, he’s putting it on a sixpence every time. It’s an absolutely phenomenal cross that he’s got in the locker.”

Manchester United fans unhappy with club's decision to sell James Garner

United fans are displeased with reports of Garner being sold to Everton. Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Everton are close to competing a deal for the young midfielder.

Fans have not taken kindly to this decision. They are unhappy with the club's decision to sell a talented youngster without giving him a proper chance to prove his worth at Old Trafford.

Here are some of the reactions from angry Manchester United fans:

Dyl @dhockey13 @FabrizioRomano We are really going to sell one of our most talented midfielders without giving him a chance while keeping Mctominay I’m going to puke. @FabrizioRomano We are really going to sell one of our most talented midfielders without giving him a chance while keeping Mctominay I’m going to puke.

Fredrik @Fredrik58494491 @sam38619657 @utdreport @FabrizioRomano Cant understand why we are selling him on a permanent deal… hope it is a buy back clause atleast @sam38619657 @utdreport @FabrizioRomano Cant understand why we are selling him on a permanent deal… hope it is a buy back clause atleast

Zach @ZackMullerr @utdreport @FabrizioRomano Letting our best mid go and stay with Mctominey @utdreport @FabrizioRomano Letting our best mid go and stay with Mctominey 😭😭

Salas @SalasUtd @utdreport @FabrizioRomano How does this make any sense, seriously? We needed to buy at least one more midfielder this summer, but as that isn't happening why we ain't keeping hold of Garner? Ridiculous. @utdreport @FabrizioRomano How does this make any sense, seriously? We needed to buy at least one more midfielder this summer, but as that isn't happening why we ain't keeping hold of Garner? Ridiculous.

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy