“I’m speechless” – Arsenal fan left stunned by what William Saliba DM’d him on Instagram

An Arsenal supporter recently shared an exchange he had with William Saliba on Instagram. The young defender, currently out on loan, directly messaged the Arsenal super fan and offered to send him a jersey.

Sam @Afcsammmm OH MY GOD IM SPEECHLESS OH MY GOD IM SPEECHLESS https://t.co/uOA47NsbCh

This classy gesture is guaranteed to build Saliba some goodwill with the supporters, coupled with his brilliant performances while out on loan at Marseille. Arsenal fans are excited about the young Frenchman and would absolutely love to see the star make waves in the future.

Mikel Arteta, however, has reservations about the towering defender’s ability. The Arsenal coach has allowed the Frenchman to go out on loan twice inside 12 months without giving him a chance in the first team. The star’s potential is hard to ignore, with Saliba notably shackling Kylian Mbappe during their Ligue 1 matchup with PSG this season.

Arsenal spent £27 million on William Saliba in the summer of 2019. However, the 20-year-old defender has never made a competitive appearance for the Gunners despite joining the English club two-and-a-half years ago.

OFFICIAL | William Saliba is an Arsenal player ✍ OFFICIAL | William Saliba is an Arsenal player ✍#SalibaSignshttps://t.co/SsJkCVMyQs

However, Saliba remains very popular among the Arsenal supporters and his recent gesture will further boost his popularity among them.

I don't regret my decision: William Saliba discusses Arsenal future

Saliba joined Arsenal in 2019, but has remained on the fringes of the Gunners' first team ever since. His loan spells with Saint Etienne, Nice and Olympique Marseilles have seen the star improve dramatically. Yet, a first-team debut with Arsenal remains unlikely.

Responding to a question about his future with the Gunners, Saliba gave a caged response, insisting that he was good at Marseille:

"I prefer not to speak about my future, but I’m very good here. I don’t regret my decision. I have been very happy since day one. I have one year here and I am going to give my all.”

Mikel Arteta spoke about Saliba earlier in the season, noting the star's brilliant progress on loan:

“Yes, as a club we are always in touch. Edu and Ben [Knapper] were there to watch him and keep a close eye on him, the progress he’s making. He’s obviously our player and we do that with all the loan players that we have.”

