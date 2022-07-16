“I’m sure he can show the world why we signed him” – Liverpool star extends support to new recruit Darwin Nunez

Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott has backed the club's new signing, Darwin Nunez, to be a success at Anfield. Elliott said the "world will see" why the club signed the 23-year-old Uruguayan from Benfica in a deal worth £85 million this summer.

Nunez featured in the pre-season game against rivals Manchester United, where they lost 4-0 at the Rajmangala Stadium in Thailand on July 12.

He also featured in their 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in their second pre-season game in Singapore on Friday, July 15. However, he couldn't find the back of the net both times.

Speaking about the young Nunez ahead of the Crystal Palace game, Elliott told LFC TV:

"He's been brilliant. He's a top player as well as a top guy, for all that we can conversate in. Liverpool, the fans and the world will see why we brought him in.''

He added:

"He's a great player and he showed that against us (for Benfica). I'm very excited to see what he can bring this season, we're all looking forward to seeing him play. I'm sure he can show the world why we signed him."

Nunez is in the early days of his stint at Anfield. He will perhaps need some more time to settle in at his new club and the Premier League.

Liverpool fans will need to be patient with Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have a recent history of signing players that fit in at the club instantly after arriving. This includes the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, and more.

Hence, a section of the club's fanbase seemed impatient with their new signing Darwin Nunez's performances in the two pre-season games.

However, manager Jurgen Klopp and several other players have highlighted that new players take some time to settle in. They claimed that the players need support to absorb the change in conditions before performing at their highest level.

Hence, it is perhaps best to judge Nunez after we are well into the season.

The 23-year-old scored 34 goals and assisted four in the 41 games he played last season in all competitions for Benfica. The Reds fans will hope he can replicate his success at Anfield as well.

