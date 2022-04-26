“I’m sure he’s frustrated by his lack of minutes” – Jordan Henderson opens up on how Liverpool teammate must be feeling at Anfield

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has commented on Divock Origi's lack of game time at the club and admitted that the striker could be frustrated. The Belgian has started just five matches this season, none of which are in the Premier League.

Origi came on as a substitute in the Merseyside derby against Everton in the Premier League on 24 April at Anfield. He scored the game's second goal to seal the win for his side. Earlier this season, he made a similar impact when he scored the winner in the 94th minute against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"He was brilliant when he came on, he loves a derby game. He is a great lad. He is great to have around the dressing room." Jordan Henderson on Divock Origi:"He was brilliant when he came on, he loves a derby game. He is a great lad. He is great to have around the dressing room." 📺 Jordan Henderson on Divock Origi:"He was brilliant when he came on, he loves a derby game. He is a great lad. He is great to have around the dressing room." 🔴 https://t.co/lbWUofLJkr

The Reds will face Villarreal in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on 27 April. While speaking at a press conference ahead of the game, Henderson was quizzed on Origi. He admitted that the Belgian would be frustrated with the lack of game time, despite being impactful whenever he was on the pitch.

The Liverpool captain said (via Liverpool Echo):

"He was brilliant. Overall play, his goal, everything. He does love a derby! He's a great lad and I'm sure he's frustrated by his lack of minutes, injuries haven't helped. Great to have for the team. He produced the good on Sunday."

Jurgen Klopp calls Origi a Liverpool legend

Jurgen Klopp may not be playing Origi regularly, but the German coach has high praise for his forward.

After the win against Everton, he said in a press conference (via Liverpool Echo):

"He is a legend on and off the pitch. He is a fantastic footballer for me, and I know it sounds ridiculous as I don't line him up often, he is a world-class striker, he is our best finisher, definitely. He always was and everybody would say the same when you see him do these kinds of things in training, then you see the quality of the squad and other players and it's really hard I imagine (for him)."

He added:

"Other players were not in the squad but in really good shape, I have really hard decisions to make because the boys all want to contribute and are responsible for the situation we are in. Everybody loves Div and rightly so. He was again very decisive. I'm very, very happy for him."

Origi is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season as his contract expires in the summer. As per Calciomercato.com, he already has an agreement with AC Milan.

