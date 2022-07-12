“I’m sure our supporters will be pleased about that” – Klopp provides crucial update on Liverpool team selection for pre-season clash against Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp has decided on whether or not two of Liverpool's new signings will play in their pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Bangkok on Tuesday, July 12.

The clash is set to take place at the Rajamangala Stadium at 14:00 UK time and will be both the team's first games on their pre-season tours of Asia and Australia.

Ahead of the encounter against their great rivals, Klopp confirmed that new arrivals Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez will be in the squad, as he told Liverpool's official website:

"Darwin will be in the squad and Fabio will play for us (against Manchester United) for the first time and I’m sure our supporters will be pleased about that."

Nunez arrived at Anfield with huge expectations on his shoulders following his incredible campaign for Benfica last term, in which he scored 34 times in 41 appearances. The 23-year-old appears to be a direct replacement for club legend Sadio Mane, who left for Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Carvalho also enjoyed an excellent most recent season as he helped Fulham to promotion back to the Premier League. The 19-year-old playmaker is considered one of the most talented young players in the country.

Jurgen Klopp reveals Liverpool's plan for Manchester United encounter in Thailand

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the German boss wants to use the pre-season match against the Red Devils to give playing time to as many of his players as possible ahead of the new season, which begins in just under a month's time.

Klopp stated in his previously referenced interview with Liverpoolfc.com:

“The plan for United is to use all of our players, except a couple maybe. We will see, but we know one of them is Diogo because of a little issue he has from earlier in the summer. It’s nothing serious but we decided not to take the risk with him for this game, especially as it’s only our first game of the pre-season.

“Pretty much all of the rest of the boys will all get some minutes. We have brought a big squad here, some young boys and the more senior guys, and we give them all some time. The international boys only started back with us on Monday but, as you can imagine, they have come back in outstanding shape, which is not a surprise, so that means they will get some time tonight. We will make plenty of changes too, of course, throughout the game. We will need to."

