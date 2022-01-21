“I’m sure they will learn something from me as well” – Manchester United man on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes

Portuguese full-back Diego Dalot recently claimed he is enjoying being alongside fellow countrymen Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

Bruno Fernandes has been Manchester United’s talisman ever since his arrival and is fast closing on 50 goals for the club. He currently has 47 goals and 37 assists in 107 appearances across all competitions, which are obviously phenomenal numbers for a midfielder.

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, has scored 14 times since making his return to his boyhood club at the start of the season. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been left frustrated with the way things have gone since his move but has been scoring regularly.

The players are two of the best-attacking talents that Portugal has at the current time, while Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest Portuguese to ever play the game. The 22-year old Diego Dalot is bound to be happy sharing his club dressing room with the two superstars. He claimed the following in a recent interview:

"They are probably two of the best Portuguese players we have now. To to be in the squad with two high-quality players, it’s a joy to me and I just need to keep learning from them, try to help them and I’m sure they will learn something from me as well. This is how it works. As a Portuguese player, it’s a very proud moment for me to play alongside them."

Deigo Dalot is currently thriving at Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United

Diego Dalot has been a firm second choice since the start of the season under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer. The Norwegian stuck to the defensively-sound Aaron Wan Bissaka despite the Englishman regularly embarrassing himself when it came to attacking contributions.

Under Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United’s full-backs have been given the responsibility to add width to their attack, something that has allowed the likes of Diego Dalot and Alex Telles to feature more regularly. There is little doubt that both full-backs are better than their counterparts (Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka) when it comes to attacking quality.

Manchester United were unable to adopt an expansive gamestyle for much of last season simply because Aaron Wan Bissaka was not dynamic enough in offense. Luke Shaw, on the other hand, has regressed extraordinarily and looks a shadow of the player that he was for much of 2021.

In such a scenario, Diego Dalot will be confident of continuing in the same vein. He has been rumored to be looking for a move since the start of the season but has recently reiterated his commitment to the club. Recent matches have shown more than enough evidence of his development. Dalot came close to scoring from outside the box against Brentford and has been a consistent fixture on the right side of Manchester United’s offense.

