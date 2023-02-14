"I’m not surprised" - Former Gunners player claims 'tired' Arsenal star is struggling due to Mikel Arteta's tactics

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes Gabriel Martinelli is experiencing a difficult period due to Mikel Arteta's tactical approach. The Brazilian forward made a strong start to the 2022-23 season, scoring five goals in October and even representing his country at the World Cup.

Since the beginning of the new year, however, he has failed to find the back of the net and appears to be exhausted. Petit believes that the pressure of leading Arsenal's attack from the left flank may have contributed to the drop in his performances.

Speaking to Compare.bet about the winger, the former Gunners man explained (via GOAL):

“I know they bought a couple of interesting players, but he’s playing every single game. It’s the same for all the players that went to the World Cup. I know, from my own experience, that it’s not easy. When we used to play a big tournament at the end of the season, we’d look very tired mentally and physically.

"So I can imagine, after playing a World Cup and then going back to their club playing every few days, it can be tiring. They need time to recover. Martinelli is still young, he’s only 21, he’s still so young and he has plenty of time to improve. I’m not surprised that he’s having a difficult time at the moment. He looks tired – mentally and physically."

Petit went on to discuss Arsenal's current tactics, revealing that Martinelli has less support on the left flank during games:

“I would also say he has a tough time due to the tactical setup. With [Oleksandr] Zinchenko tucking inside to the midfield, he doesn’t get the same support as [Bukayo] Saka does on the right side with Ben White. I can understand that, you can see the way Arsenal play, most of the time it goes down the right-hand side."

He continued:

"For me, Martinelli has the quality to make a difference by himself – his speed, he’s fast with the ball. However, it’s not the main reason behind his form, for me, it’s more about him being tired mentally and physically. He needs to recover, but I’m not very confident that [Mikel] Arteta will rotate.”

Leandro Trossard could take over from Gabriel Martinelli on Arsenal's left flank

Leandro Trossard's arrival at the Emirates Stadium in January has provided the team with the opportunity to give Gabriel Martinelli a much-needed break. Trossard is well-suited to the left wing, and his presence should help alleviate the pressure on the Brazilian forward.

The former Brighton man has already racked up one goal in the Premier League for Arsenal, having come on as a substitute in three games. While with the Seagulls, the 28-year-old Belgian scored seven goals in 16 league appearances. He also represented Belgium at the World Cup.

Although the Gunners currently lead the Premier League table by three points, they are at risk of falling behind Manchester City on Wednesday if they are unable to win at the Emirates Stadium.

