"I'm taking Salah over Ronaldo!" - Pundit believes Liverpool star Mo Salah is the best right winger the Premier League has ever seen

Darren Bent thinks that Liverpool superstar Mo Salah is the best right winger that the Premier League has ever seen. Bent went on to add that he would rather have Salah on the right and Cristiano Ronaldo on the left in his dream team.

Salah has been an icon for the Anfield club since joining the team back in 2017. He has so far scored 188 goals and has provided 81 assists in 309 matches for the Anfield club.

Bent told talkSPORT:

"If I was making my Premier League all time XI, he will be there, without a shadow of a doubt."

He added:

"I've always said, Ronaldo on the left, Mo Salah right, Thierry [Henry] down the middle."

When his co-host argued that Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or when playing on the right hand side at Manchester United, Bent stuck to his choice, saying that he will have Ronaldo on the left and Salah on the right. Bent also refused to make a place for Giggs in his team.

When further pressured, Bent said:

"I am taking Salah over Ronaldo [on the right]. I am shifting Ronaldo to the left."

Mo Salah scored 30 goals and provided 16 assists in 51 matches during the 2022-23 season. He is once again expected to be a key player for Liverpool this season and has scored twice and provided two assists in four matches across competitions.

Jordan Henderson spoke about Mo Salah's potential move to Al-Ittihad from Liverpool

Throughout the summer transfer window, Mohamed Salah was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. The Jeddah-based side reportedly offered the Reds a world record transfer fee of £215 million for the Egyptian.

Jordan Henderson, who recently completed a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq, spoke about the impact that Salah could have on the SPL. Speaking about the transfer, Henderson said (via Eurosport):

"It’ll be interesting to see what happens because he’s an amazing player, an amazing guy and whatever happens, he’ll have a big impact — whether that’s at Liverpool or in the Saudi League, whatever it may be; whether that’s now, in the future or whenever it may be. He’s a fantastic addition to any team."

Mo Salah, however, will not be leaving Liverpool in the summer. Al-Ittihad, though, are set to return for him next summer. The SPL side are not expected to table a monetary offer of the same stature next summer.