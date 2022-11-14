 “I’m told he could really leave on a free transfer” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on 25-year-old forward linked with Liverpool and Arsenal

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has issued a transfer update on Liverpool and Arsenal-linked forward Marcus Thuram, disclosing that the Borussia Monchengladbach forward could leave on a free transfer.

Marcus, son of the legendary Lilian Thuram, has enjoyed impressive form this season and has subsequently been linked with Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool. The 25-year-old, whose contract expires in June 2023, has featured in 17 games for Monchengladbach this season across competitions, scoring 13 times and claiming four assists.

With the player being free to sign a pre-contract from January itself, speculation has naturally arisen about his future in Germany. Romano has suspected that the Liverpool and Arsenal-linked player could leave Monchengladbach as a free agent and would weigh all his options before deciding his future. The transfer guru said (via Caught Offside):

“I think there will be many rumors around Thuram as he’s a good player available as a potential free agent in the summer.

“I’m told he could really leave on a free transfer, so he’ll consider all options in the next months.”

Thuram joined Monchengladbach from French side Guingamp in the summer of 2019. He has since appeared in 119 games in all competitions, scoring 41 times and claiming 26 assists.

Arsenal would be wise to go for Liverpool target Marcus Thuram in January

Premier League leaders Arsenal have played an engaging brand of football this season, scoring the second-highest number of goals (33) in the English top flight.

Their front three of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka have proved to be a handful, but an injury could derail the north Londoners’ Premier League charge. Emile Smith Rowe has failed to remain injury-free while no replacement has been brought in for winger Nicolas Pepe, who was loaned out in the summer.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Arsenal have made their best start to a league season in the club's 135-year history 🤯 Arsenal have made their best start to a league season in the club's 135-year history 🤯 https://t.co/l8MhaYK4Zu

They could potentially sign Thuram as a free agent next summer but it might be wise to get him in January itself. With their player’s contract expiring in June, Gladbach could agree to sell him for a discounted price in the winter transfer window. If such an opportunity presents itself, the Gunners must make the most of it and add the versatile forward to their ranks.

