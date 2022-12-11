"I mean why not" - Richard Keys names surprise candidate to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager

TV presenter Richard Keys has identified former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger as a potential candidate to replace Gareth Southgate as England boss following their 2022 FIFA World Cup exit.

Southgate, whose current deal expires in December 2024, failed to guide England to a second straight FIFA World Cup semi-final. His team fell to a 2-1 defeat against France in the quarterfinals on Saturday (December 10).

Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud scored for the reigning champions, while Harry Kane netted from the penalty spot at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Kane also garnered headlines after missing a crucial spot-kick in the final stages of the knockout contest.

“It needs a bit of time to make sure everybody makes the right decision”, he added on his future. Gareth Southgate: “These tournaments take a lot out of you and I need a bit of time to reflect. I think that's the right thing to do”.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Qatar2022 “It needs a bit of time to make sure everybody makes the right decision”, he added on his future. Gareth Southgate: “These tournaments take a lot out of you and I need a bit of time to reflect. I think that's the right thing to do”. 🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Qatar2022“It needs a bit of time to make sure everybody makes the right decision”, he added on his future. https://t.co/AOcgck1ToT

Speaking on beIN SPORTS, Keys claimed that England should once again return to the days of appointing foreign coaches like Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. He elaborated:

"I would have as broad a field as I possibly could and I would once again be looking in a different direction. Our domestic league is dominated by foreign coaches. I think I would once again be thinking perhaps it's time now to go back to that formula."

When asked by fellow presenter Andy Gray for a name, Keys replied:

"What's Arsene Wenger doing? 18 months, I mean why not."

Earlier in March, Wenger reflected on his coaching career. He told beIN SPORTS:

"I spent 40 seasons in the dugout and if I listen to my guts, I would still do it. I'm still missing the intensity of it. Overall, I'm still vulnerable. I'm like a guy who's off drugs. I think I can contribute in a different way to football. And if I can do that, it's satisfying."

Wenger, who is currently serving as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, is considered one of the best Premier League managers of all time. He helped Arsenal lift three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup trophies during his 22-year-long stint in north London.

Gareth Southgate sends message to England star after 2022 FIFA World Cup exit

Speaking to ITV, England manager Gareth Southgate defended his captain Harry Kane after the latter missed a crucial penalty in his team's 2-1 loss against France on Saturday. He said:

''We win and lose as a team. We let a couple of goals in and missed a few chances. He’s been incredible for us, so reliable in those situations. We wouldn't be here now if it wasn't for him."

England were considered one of the favorites to lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup title. However, the 2020 UEFA Euro runners-up have been forced to join Brazil and Portugal on their way home despite being within touching distance of the tournament's semi-finals.

