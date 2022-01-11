"I have been to noisier stadiums than this"- Steven Gerrard aims dig at "relatively quiet" Manchester United fans after Aston Villa's 1-0 FA Cup loss at Old Trafford

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has taken a shot at Manchester United fans, calling them "relatively quiet" during the FA Cup encounter between the two teams. The Red Devils eked out a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford on Monday night, courtesy of a first-half Scott McTominay header.

Villa were the better team for much of the game, with Manchester United putting in another disappointing performance. Many among the Old Trafford faithful had hoped Ralf Rangnick's side would put up an improved display after their 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier in the month.

However, the Red Devils struggled with David de Gea being forced into making some important saves and Aston Villa having two goals disallowed by VAR. The visitors also dominated possession, but couldn't convert it into goals.

The match marked the return of Villa boss Gerrard to Old Trafford for the first time since representing Liverpool in one of English football's most heated rivalries. Many expected the former Reds player to receive a hostile reception from Manchester United fans.

However, it didn't seem to affect Gerrard. Speaking after the game, the Englishman was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard:

“Relatively quiet. I have been to noisier stadiums than this. It was a good cup tie, a good atmosphere but in terms of what I got, water off a duck’s back.”

"Disappointed to go out" - Gerrard laments defeat against Manchester United despite 'very good' performance

Gerrard also added that his Aston Villa team played well over large stretches of the game against Manchester United. He said:

“The performance for large periods was very good. We dominated for large periods and created enough to score goals here tonight.”

However, the Villa manager was frustrated that his team exited the FA Cup. He also called for his side to take that final step and convert good performances into wins, stating:

“I’m disappointed to go out in the cup, I wanted a real positive run in the competition. I’m frustrated. We’re nearly there, but from nearly to being there is a gap. Me and the players need to fill that gap.”

Aston Villa had numerous chances to score against Manchester United. Both Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins had goals disallowed by the VAR, with the Villans also hitting the woodwork.

Villa will have a chance to extract revenge when they host the Red Devils in the Premier League on Saturday, 15 January.

Edited by Samya Majumdar