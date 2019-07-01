"I progressed more in three months in Madrid than in a year in Brazil," says Real Madrid teenage sensation, Vinicius Junior

Levante UD v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

18-year old Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior says he progressed more in 3 months playing at Real Madrid than he did in a year in Brazil while speaking to Brazilian newspaper Jornal Extra.

Vinicius Junior completed his move from Brazilian side Flamengo to Real Madrid at the start of last season. The 18-year old had previously signed up with Los Blancos but had to wait till he was 18 to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian had an impressive debut season at Spain as he slowly secured the first-team status for Real Madrid. An untimely ligament injury robbed the 18-year old of a chunk of first-team football and a chance of getting into the Copa America team, which ultimately went to Ajax winger David Neres.

In his first season, Vinicius made a total of 31 appearances for the Los Blancos across all competitions and was one of their star names in the season before injury cut it short. The 18-year old also scored 4 goals in the campaign. His Copa del Rey stats are much more interesting with 2 goals and 6 assists in 8 matches.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior was speaking to Brazilian newspaper Floral Extra about his move to Real Madrid, changes that have made to his life, working under Zinedine Zidane and the sacrifices he had to make to come to Spain.

The teenage sensation felt that the move to Santiago Bernabeu made him a better player.

In my case, I think it was the right time. I was playing well for Flamengo but I also had margin to improve. I evolved more in three months in Madrid there than I would have in a year back home. It was good for me to start and then play in the best club in the world

He was also vocal about his new manager Zinedine Zidane.

He has told me to keep working hard because I'm still only young. And he doesn't listen to anyone on the outside; he'll listen to my family and the people at the club but no one else. With him there and with the other players, I'm sure I'll improve as a player.

While asking about how his life has changed

It's completely changed, everything has changed.

Everyone wants a piece of me, a lot of people want to be seen with me and my family.

Vinicius Junior is at present in Brazil to watch the Copa America tournament hosted by his country. The teenager is likely to link up with his Real Madrid teammates as the Los Blancos start their preseason friendlies.