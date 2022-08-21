"I really can't see them getting beaten" - Harry Redknapp makes stunning Manchester United prediction for Liverpool clash

Writing for The Sun, former manager Harry Redknapp made an interesting prediction for Manchester United’s clash against Liverpool on Monday.

Manchester United face Liverpool after losing both of their first two EPL games. The first loss came against Brighton, while the second one was a 4-0 mauling at the hands of Brentford. Liverpool, on the other hand, have drawn both of their games so far and head into the fixture without Darwin Nunez.

The recent signing was sent off in the match against Crystal Palace but Liverpool rallied to earn a point. While Redknapp agrees that most critics and fans are right in believing that the Reds will emerge victorious, he does not see the Red Devils losing for the third consecutive time to start off their season.

Redknapp is convinced that United players will come up with the goods and avoid being ridiculed again:

So surely you’d have to be mad to suggest there couldn’t be a better time to play their massive rivals Liverpool, the team who put NINE past them last season. Well, I’ve been called plenty worse over the years and no doubt will be again now. Because not only do I see it as the perfect game for United but I really can’t see them getting beaten. Everyone seems to think it is a case of how many. They’re talking of a three, four or five-goal win for Liverpool. You’ll struggle to find anyone tipping anything but an away victory."

He added:

But, for me, that puts United in a no-lose situation — and I certainly don’t think they will lose at Old Trafford tomorrow night. First and foremost, while they have been shocking in their two games, Liverpool haven’t set the world on fire either. Fulham were good value for a point and the Reds only started playing against Crystal Palace — and got a draw — when they went down to ten men. Look, if United were playing a Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Southampton or whoever tomorrow, the pressure would be unbelievable. That really would be a hiding to nothing.

Manchester United look to kick-start their season against Liverpool

Both teams find themselves in uncharted territory with respect to their league positions. Liverpool is 15th while the Red Devils are languishing at the bottom of the table.

Manchester United might have theoretically solved their midfield crisis with the signing of Casemiro.

However, the Brazilian will only be in the stands for the match against Liverpool and the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay can expect gametime again. At least one of them might end up in the starting lineup and fans will not be confident of their chances against the Reds’ midfield.

Manchester United have also looked short in defense so far and will need to be at their best to keep the Reds at bay. This is despite the absence of the 23-year-old forward, Nunez.

Erik ten Hag has not been able to rally his troops in the way that he wants until now. The Dutch manager might need more time for his team to play the way he wants, which is another factor that might play a big role.

Needless to say, the Red Devils have a big job at hand to live up to Harry Redknapp’s predictions.

