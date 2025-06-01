"I was really impressed" - When Jurgen Klopp delivered verdict on striker wanted by Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of RB Leipzig striker and Arsenal target Benjamin Sesko. The German tactician lauded the Slovenian forward, stating he was impressed by Sesko's performance even when he played at RB Salzburg.

Ad

Jurgen Klopp told reporters in January earlier this year (via TBRFootball):

"I was pretty impressed, he played a good game. He's a good player anyway. I've actually known him for a while, I knew him already when he was at Salzburg. I think we played a friendly game here when he was very, very young. I was really impressed. I thought, where do they get all these players? Ridiculous."

Ad

Trending

The Gunners have been reportedly interested in signing the 22-year-old for a long time. Arsenal wanted to land Sesko during the winter transfer window; however, the Slovenian forward decided to stay at RB Leipzig.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the north London club's sporting director, Andrea Berta has begun concrete tasks with the Bundesliga side for Sesko. Mikel Arteta also holds the 22-year-old in high regard as the Gunners are keen to sign a reliable attacker.

Ad

The Slovenian attacker has made 87 appearances for Leipzig across competitions, scoring 39 goals and providing eight assists. Sesko's current deal with Leipzig will expire in the summer of 2029, but he could be available for £59 million this summer.

Arsenal close to signing contract extension with defender: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly in advanced talks with Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes over a new contract. According to BBC Sport, the Gunners are confident about the renewal and are in negotiations with the former LOSC Lille defender.

Ad

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the north London side under Mikel Arteta. His experience and reliable performances in the defence line have helped the Gunners secure European football and finish in the top two in the Premier League in recent years.

Gabriel's current contract with the Gunners expires in the summer of 2027, and several clubs would be interested in signing him. The Brazilian defender joined the Premier League giants in September 2020 from Lille, and since then, he has made 210 appearances across all competitions.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shashank Shashank is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering European football since the past 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has also played the sport as a box-to-box midfielder and a full-back at national level, along with Tennis, Taekwondo and Boxing.



Shashank has been a Liverpool supporter since 2014 and had first stumbled upon the club after receiving a gift which had the words 'Liverpool FC' written on it. He has idolised Steven Gerrard over the years but his favorite football memory is the Reds' incredible comeback 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League semis. He, unsurprisingly, also loves Jurgen Klopp's managerial style.



He strives to report 100% accurate content by going through several social media platforms, and prides himself on his above-average vocabulary and researching skills. In his career so far, Shashank has had the privilege of interviewing Indian national football team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.



Shashank also follows the Indian Super League and the Eredivisie along with European Football. In his off time, he likes to do theatre, watch Tennis, and travel. Know More