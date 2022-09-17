"I reckon my cheeky offer might help turn them on" - Adult star who is Leicester City superfan makes X-rated offer to squad if they beat Tottenham Hotspur this weekend 

Leicester City will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this weekend, with the Foxes hoping to win their first game of the season. Having lost five games, the East Midlands outfit sit at the very bottom of the table. Although the season is young, they look bound for relegation if they cannot pick up points.

However, they now have extra reason to beat Tottenham, following adult star Bonnie Brown's announcement to offer the side a free lifetime subscription to her channel.

The motivation is meant to help the struggling squad, with the gorgeous adult star potentially providing x-rated snaps and videos for the players and manager Brendan Rodgers.

Bonnie Brown has become a notable superfan of the club, with the adult performer sharing saucy social media posts of herself garbed in Leicester City apparel.

The blonde star shared her offer to the squad in an interview with The Sun (via Daily Star), explaining that a lifetime subscription might motivate them to beat Tottenham. She also hinted that a number of Leicester City players were already subscribed to her content:

"I'm not kissing and telling on which players already follow me, but I'm hoping a blanket offer for free lifetime subscriptions if they beat Spurs this weekend will spur them on. They've been firing blanks under Brendan so far this season, so I reckon my cheeky offer might help turn them on - to turn it around."

Earlier in the year, she revealed that she had been working minimum wage, before making the decision to provide adult content, stating to Mirror (via Daily Star):

"I was on minimum wage before Fanvue, working pay cheque to pay cheque, but within a couple of months, I’d been able to pay off all my credit cards and debts, and now I’m living my dream life. Signing up to [Fanvue] was the perfect move for me. If you can make money from doing what you love, then why not?"

Misfiring Leicester City face a heavy challenge against Tottenham Hotspur

With Tottenham enjoying an impressive start to the season, having won four games out of six and yet to record a loss, the Foxes have a challenge ahead of them.

Antonio Conte's men currently sit in third place on the table, but a win against the struggling Foxes will see them overtake local rivals Arsenal and take the pole position.

With a lifetime subscription to Bonnie Brown's x-rated snaps on the line, Leicester City certainly have the extra motivation to beat Tottenham and take their first win of the season.

