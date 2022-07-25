"I said, thank you very much" - Arsenal techincal director Edu explains why Gunners failed to sign Barcelona attacker Raphinha

Arsenal technical director Edu has revealed why the club failed to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha before he moved to Barcelona.

The 25-year-old became one of the Premier League's best players from outside the established Big Six. He joined the Catalonian giants in a deal that BBC Sport claimed was worth up to £55 million.

Speaking to reporters, Edu revealed that while he spoke with Raphinha's representative Deco, the Gunners never had a realistic opportunity to sign the Brazilian international due to his desire to move to the Camp Nou. As quoted by The Evening Standard, Edu explained:

“I have a very good relationship with agents and players because it’s part of my role. But when I start to talk to them, they explain to me as well, not only some ideas about Arsenal [but other clubs too].

“I say, ‘Be transparent to me because I can help you: what possibilities do you have? What do you want to do? I can give you information but give me a bit as well’."

Edu added:

“For example, Raphinha was clear, and Deco is my close friend, he wants to go to Barcelona. That is his dream. So I said, ‘Thank you very much’.”

Edu slams former Arsenal stars on high wages who were "killing" the club

The former Arsenal midfielder also spoke about how the North London club are still recovering from players on high wages who stayed at the Emirates Stadium for too long.

The Gunners have been forced to end several big contracts early, with Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being just two examples. The 44-year-old technical director, who is currently on the club's pre-season tour of the US, added:

“If a guy is performing and has a big salary, that's not a problem. When the player is 26-plus, big salary and he’s not performing, he’s killing you. You don’t have a valuation to sell the player, the player is comfortable, Arsenal, London, beautiful, everything is fantastic, and a good salary.

“How many players with that kind of characteristics did we have in the past? 80 per cent of the squad. Try to avoid one more year with the problem in the dressing room. Take it out. Even if you have to pay because that guy is sometimes blocking someone.”

The Gunners still have plenty of players on high wages that the club would love to move on from. The likes of Nicolas Pepe, Bernd Leno and Hector Bellerin are all seemingly surplus to requirements.

