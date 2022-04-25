“I see Ten Hag having enough influence over him” – Van Basten makes interesting Cristiano Ronaldo claim ahead of managerial change at Manchester United

Marco van Basten has an interesting claim regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch legend has advised his compatriot Ten Hag to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club as a key figure.

Erik ten Hag has already been announced as Manchester United's next manager for next season. The arrival of the 52-year-old is destined to coincide with a number of big departures from the Premier League club.

Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Lee Grant are all set to leave the Red Devils as their contract expires.

Serbian defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic has also announced his departure from Manchester United this summer.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ Robbie Savage on Ronaldo:



“You’ve got to keep him, Listen, he’s got 22 goals in a team that’s sixth in the Premier League.”



“His goals have got them 13 points, his goals got them into the knockout stages of UCL. People say he’s part of the problem? These people talk nonsense!” Robbie Savage on Ronaldo:“You’ve got to keep him, Listen, he’s got 22 goals in a team that’s sixth in the Premier League.”“His goals have got them 13 points, his goals got them into the knockout stages of UCL. People say he’s part of the problem? These people talk nonsense!” https://t.co/fdCnGdhdxJ

The Red Devils could be open to offloading several other players from their squad as well.

However, van Basten has urged Ten Hag to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at all costs as he remains an outstanding goalscorer.

The 57-year-old told Portuguese media outlet A Bola:

“If Ronaldo continues to play like he did, for example, against Norwich [hat-trick] scoring regularly, there is no need to take him out of the team."

"Ten Hag will know that he won't be able to ask the same as an 18-year-old. Of course Ronaldo will have to work hard, but I see Ten Hag having enough influence over him to make him play as he wants."

"I give Erik a piece of advice: don't look at what the press says when you start. You will have to have a huge focus on your work, on training, on the team. If you do that, you can change everything at United.”

Cristiano Ronaldo has been immense for a below par Manchester United side

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational return to Manchester United has been a move that continues to divide opinion

The Red Devils have endured arguably their worst ever season in the Premier League era.

While many have criticized the 37-year-old for his lack of work rate, he still has produced a great deal of attacking output.

King of Madeira @MadeiraCakes If Cristiano Ronaldo is a penalty merchant, then he is a free-kick merchant too. If Cristiano Ronaldo is a penalty merchant, then he is a free-kick merchant too. https://t.co/RTeBhgdhen

The Portuguese superstar has scored a total of 22 goals in 36 games this season across all competitions. If not for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Manchester United's season could have been a lot worse.

Erik ten Hag will certainly need time to build his own squad and system at Old Trafford. He should definitely consider keeping Ronaldo as he is still a player who can make a difference when it matters.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit