"I stay here confident that God has the best for me " - Liverpool striker Bobby Firmino breaks silence after missing out on Brazil squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has revealed his thoughts after his 'dream' of playing at the FIFA World Cup ended after being left out of Tite's Brazil squad.

Brazil have named a strong squad for the Qatar tournament which contains a flurry of attacking superstars. Despite the 31-year-old netting six times and providing three assists in his 12 Premier League games so far, he has been left out of the FIFA World Cup squad.

The striker took to Instagram to thank God for being able to forge the career he has, despite missing the FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian attacker posted:

"Passing by to say thank you for all the lovely messages. The World Cup is a dream for every player and with me it wouldn't be any different. Yesterday things didn't go the way I imagined or dreamed for my life but I can look back and have a grateful heart to God that he has already allowed me to live that dream as well as so many others.

"You, Lord, will keep in perfect peace him whose purpose is firm, because he trusts in you. (Isaiah 26:3) I take this opportunity here to pay my respect and congratulate all the summoned. It was, is, and will always be an honor to defend my country especially with the gift the Lord gave me.

"I stay here confident that God has the best for me and hoping that hexa comes. For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. (Jeremiah 29‬‬:‭11‬‬) #Jesusisenough."

Pundit believes Brazil forward Roberto Firmino could leave Liverpool after missing out on FIFA World Cup

Despite missing the FIFA World Cup, the Brazil international has enjoyed great success at Anfield, but his current contract is up at the end of the campaign.

Noel Whelan believes Firmino will either have to take a pay cut or leave the club, as the former Leeds forward told Football Insider:

“If he wants to stay at Liverpool, a club he has had great ties and affiliation with, he will be a bit-part player. He won’t be playing week-in, week-out. No one wants to take a pay cut but he will realise that his minutes will be sporadic from here on in.

“But this could be his last big contract. He’ll want to make the most of that, money-wise. This is a time in the career where you see players going from big clubs to foreign clubs to take that extra bit of money to bring that financial security.”

Firminho has netted 106 goals and provided 78 assists in 346 games for Liverpool.

