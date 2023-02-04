“I still have it choked in my throat and will have it for life” – Kolo Muani opens up on missed chance against Argentina in World Cup final

It has been nearly two months since Lionel Messi and Argentina achieved greatness by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France. In what was shaping up to be a routine win for Albiceleste, Kylian Mbappe scored a scintillating hat-trick to draw level in extra time. The French would go on to lose 4-2 on penalties, however, the story could have had a completely different outcome.

During the World Cup final, with the score level at 3-3, and the game seemingly heading to penalties, Randal Kolo Muani found himself one-on-one with Argentinian goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez after France launched a scintillating last-minute counter-attack in the 123rd minute.

The world drew its breath as it seemed destined for France to cause World Cup heartbreak for Messi and Co. But instead of hitting the back of the net to secure a 4-3 victory for France, Kolo Muani's shot was smothered by Emi Martinez with an incredible save.

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Randal Kolo-Muani on his last minute chance vs Martínez: "I still have it in my throat, it will stay for life." (beIN FR) Randal Kolo-Muani on his last minute chance vs Martínez: "I still have it in my throat, it will stay for life." (beIN FR) 💔🇫🇷 Randal Kolo-Muani on his last minute chance vs Martínez: "I still have it in my throat, it will stay for life." (beIN FR) https://t.co/oEwsbhVWRb

The save would make it possible for Lionel Scaloni's men to win the competition on penalties, making Martinez a local hero as well as solidiying Messi's legacy.

Kolo Muani, who is currently enjoying a stellar season with Eintracht Frankfurt with 7 league goals in 17 appearances, reviewed the final in an interview with BeIN Sports.

“I can pass it, find Kylian (Mbappé, he was only on his left). But, in action, I don't see it. It is by watching the video that you discover the other possibilities."

Kolo Muani added:

“In my head I was saying: There, Randal, you have to shoot there. I tried to shoot at the near post, but the keeper made a very good save. I lost that duel.”

"It's too late. You cannot do anything. I still have it choked in my throat and will have it for life. This great goal that I missed is going to give me more strength in the future”, he commented."

While he believes his experience will give him strength in the future, Kolo Muani knows that he could have aided France in being the first team since Brazil (1958 and 1962) to win back-to-back World Cups.

Lionel Messi's reaction to Martinez's save against Kolo Muani during World Cup final

Lionel Messi was in scintillating form during the entirety of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. In search of his first ever World Cup, the Argentinian scored a brace.

Despite his best efforts, the Golden Ball winner was positioned at the halfway line when Kolo Muani was in on goal, however Martinez would make an outstanding save. This would enable Messi to lift the one trophy that has eluded him his entire career.

New footage has emerged on social media that showcases Messi's reaction to the match-winning save:

Stop That Messi @stopthatmessiii Messi's reaction to Emi Martinez's last minute save vs France Messi's reaction to Emi Martinez's last minute save vs France https://t.co/i4wfAu6tFS

Messi barely flinched and remained calm and collected, conveying the faith he had in his keeper. His focus would almost pay off as Argentina came close to scoring with the last kick of the game - from a counter-attack that he orchestrated.

