“I was stuttering, I didn’t know what to say” – Arsenal star reveals being ‘starstruck’ after receiving call from England coach Gareth Southgate

Arsenal playmaker Emile Smith Rowe has revealed that he was left speechless when he was called up to the England squad last year by Gareth Southgate.

The 22-year-old was rewarded for his fine Arsenal form and received his first call-up to the senior national squad last November. Smith Rowe made his Three Lions debut in a 5-0 win over Albania and has since earned two more caps, while also netting his first goal against San Marino.

Smith Rowe has netted 11 times in 37 appearances overall and will be hopeful of making Southgate's squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. Reflecting on his first call-up, the attacking midfielder stated (as per The Metro):

"It [was] a bit surreal to be honest. It’s crazy just being around the place and with all the players. I am so happy to be here and I am just going to enjoy it as much as I can.

"This is probably the biggest achievement I have had in my career so far. It is just different. Coming to St. George’s, being on a different training pitch. it is crazy. I am a bit speechless to be honest.

The Gunners' playmaker narrated his reaction when he got the news of being selected for the English national side.

"I don’t know what to say about it all yet because it still hasn’t really sunk in yet that I am actually here. Gareth called me and said ‘Congratulations, you have been called up to the first team’, I didn’t know what to do.

"I was starstruck at the time. I was stuttering, I didn’t know what to say. I just said ‘Oh wow, thank you so much’.

"I ran downstairs to my mum and told her and she couldn’t believe it. She thought I was joking. It was very emotional but she was very proud of me. After that I called my dad straight away to tell him the news and he was buzzing for me as well.

"I am really close with my dad too and I like to be a family person. I am always with them."

Emile Smith Rowe expected to miss Arsenal's game with Brentford on Sunday

The Arsenal youth academy graduate hasn't started a game this season for Mikel Arteta's side. His prospects of playing more in the near future have been dented by an apparent injury in the warm-down following the defeat against Manchester United.

According to journalist Charlie Watts (as per The Boot Room), the midfielder is 'a major doubt' for Arsenal's match at Brentford. But he did not say when Smith Rowe would return to action.

