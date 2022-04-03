"I suspect" - Gary Neville predicts when Manchester United will announce a permanent manager 

Former club captain Gary Neville has predicted that Manchester United will announce the arrival of their new permanent manager very soon. Neville said the announcement could be made public as soon as the coming week. The Premier League giants have been chasing a few high-profile managers, including the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United have been playing under interim manager Ralf Rangnick since the sacking of Ole Gunner Solskjaer in November last year. Michael Carrick took over the job as the caretaker manager before the club announced Rangnick's arrival in two roles.

The German coaching legend was given the responsibility of being the club's football director for two years with the additional role of interim manager.

However, following Manchester United's game against Leicester City, Neville admitted that the arrival of new manager is around the corner. He has hinted that the club are very close to agreeing terms with Ajax manager Erik ten Hag for a coaching role. Neville said that he has advised the Man United board to announce it as soon as possible to avoid any sort of mess.

Speaking to SkySports on the issue, Neville said:

"Because the interview process started publicly seven or ten days ago, I said that you have got to conclude it quite quickly because it could become a bit of a mess. There were already reports earlier in the week that ten Hag was awaiting details as to whether he would be offered a contract or not.''

"I suspect after that performance today, what we will see is a PR spike this week in an approach where the new manager might be named. I don't know, but, for me, it would not surprise me.''

Former Man United skipper Neville also admitted that watching his team go down in every match is 'tough to watch' and believes the new manager will bring in change. He added:

"I have spoken in the last couple of weeks about a new manager coming in and everyone thinking 'that's OK, we'll go again'. But we have been here for ten years now and it is tough. That was a really tough watch today."

Ralf Rangnick blames Manchester United's bad recruitment strategy for their woes

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has blamed the club's recruitment strategy for their ongoing problems. Rangnick said that the simple strategy of recruiting is to bring the right players at the right time.

The German manager also highlighted that the players brought should suit the ideology of the gameplay the club and its manager favors.

Speaking on the club's recruitment woes, Rangnick said:

"In the end, it’s about recruitment.Having the right players, signing the right players at the right time, not signing wrong players at the wrong time. It’s pretty easy in football.''

