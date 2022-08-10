"I could taste the blood" - Ryan Giggs' ex-girlfriend Kate Greville says Manchester United icon headbutted her in the face in teary-eyed statement 

Kate Greville, ex-girlfriend of Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, has accused the former midfielder of viciously headbutting her in the face. Greville claimed that she was left bleeding in the aftermath of the assault.

Giggs, who was once synonymous with class and composure on the football pitch, is currently undergoing a court trial over assault, Actual Bodily Harm, and coercive control. On the second day of the trial, the accuser, Greville, broke down in tears as she testified against the Manchester United icon. She said (via the Sun):

“He came at me from nowhere and headbutted me in my face. I was in shock. I fell backwards, my lip instantly swelled. I put my hands over my mouth and I could taste the blood.”

On November 1, 2020, the night of the alleged attack, Greville and Giggs were with their friends at the Stock Exchange Hotel in Manchester.

Kate, who was aware of Giggs’ infidelity, refused to refer to him as her boyfriend, which angered the Welshman. When Peter Wright QC cross-questioned Kate about the incident, she recalled how he had stormed off:

“He said he was finished with me and didn’t want anything to do with me anymore. I knew everything he had been doing [cheating] and I had the proof for the first time ever. I was upset at that point so I blurted it out.”

Kate claimed that she had called an Uber to get out of the Manchester United legend’s apartment in Worsley, but was not allowed to. She allegedly called out to her sister, Emma, who was dog-sitting at Giggs’ place, when the confrontation took the shape of assault, but it turned out to be in vain.

The scuffle ultimately moved to the kitchen, where the former Manchester United midfielder allegedly headbutted her.

Kate added:

“All the other times that he’d hurt me, this was different. This was intent, he deliberately wanted to hurt me.”

Ryan Giggs allegedly asked Kate Greville to consider his Manchester United legacy and drop the matter

Kate Greville further claimed how Ryan Giggs asked her not to go to the police. Giggs allegedly asked Kate to think about his children, career, and legacy, asserting that even her life would be ruined. The 38-year-old did not give in to Giggs’ request and reported him to the police.

Shedding light on Giggs’ pleas, Kate testified:

“He said, ‘I need you to think about this, Kate. This will ruin me and it will ruin you. Think about my job, think about my kids, think about my career’.

“I told him, ‘well you shouldn’t have done it then’.”

The former Manchester United no. 11 has pleaded not guilty to all the charges, causing the trial to continue.

